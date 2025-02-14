F-35 Fighter Jets, Missiles: Big Takeaways For India From Modi-Trump Mega Meet In Washington

Washington, D.C. – In a landmark development for India-US defence relations, US President Donald Trump on Thursday announced his administration’s readiness to sell F-35 stealth fighter jets to India. The announcement came during Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi ’s visit to the White House, where the two leaders discussed bolstering military, trade, and energy ties.

The offer to supply Lockheed Martin’s F-35 Lightning II, one of the world’s most advanced combat aircraft, marks a significant shift in US-India strategic cooperation. If finalized, the deal would reshape India’s air combat capabilities, giving the Indian Air Force (IAF) unmatched stealth, sensor fusion, and multi-role warfare advantages in the face of growing regional threats from China and Pakistan.

India’s Urgent Need for Stealth Fighters

India’s quest for air superiority is at a crossroads, with rapid advancements in aerial warfare in its neighbourhood. While the IAF has modernized its fleet with Rafale jets and indigenous Tejas aircraft, the absence of a fifth-generation, stealth-capable fighter leaves a critical gap.

Facing potential adversaries like China’s J-20 stealth fighter and Pakistan’s growing air fleet, India has been evaluating options for an advanced combat aircraft. The F-35, with its unparalleled stealth and network-centric warfare capabilities, emerges as a potential game-changer that could redefine India’s air dominance strategy.

Key Features That Make the F-35 a Force Multiplier

1. Stealth Dominance: Redefining Aerial Superiority

The F-35’s most defining feature is its stealth capability, which allows it to operate undetected in enemy airspace. With a radar cross-section (RCS) of just 0.0015 square meters, the F-35 is nearly invisible to conventional radars, making it ideal for deep penetration strikes, preemptive attacks, and neutralizing enemy air defences.

For India, which faces China’s J-20 and Pakistan’s J-31 stealth fighters, the F-35 would provide a qualitative edge, allowing the IAF to evade enemy detection while executing precision strikes.

2. Sensor Fusion and Situational Awareness: Owning the Battlefield

The F-35 is more than just a fighter—it is a flying command centre. It integrates:

Distributed Aperture System (DAS) & Electro-Optical Targeting System (EOTS): Provides 360-degree real-time tracking, detecting incoming threats long before they become visible.

AN/APG-81 AESA Radar: Detects enemy aircraft at unprecedented ranges, allowing first-strike advantage.

Network-Centric Warfare: The F-35 shares real-time battlefield intelligence with ground stations, naval assets, and other aircraft, creating a unified combat picture.

For India, which is developing its own network-centric warfare ecosystem, integrating the F-35 with Rafale, Su-30MKI, and future AMCA jets would significantly enhance operational efficiency and coordinated target engagement.

3. Multi-Role Versatility: Air Superiority, Strike, and Electronic Warfare

Unlike traditional fighters, the F-35 excels in air-to-air combat, deep-strike missions, and electronic warfare.

Air Superiority – Armed with AIM-120D AMRAAM and AIM-9X Sidewinder missiles, the F-35 can engage enemy fighters before being detected.

Deep Strike Capability – Equipped with JDAMs and Stormbreaker smart bombs, it can conduct surgical strikes deep into enemy territory.

Electronic Warfare (EW) – Capable of jamming enemy radars and communications, making adversary defences ineffective.

This multi-role flexibility would allow India to streamline its combat strategy, reducing reliance on multiple aircraft types.

Geopolitical and Strategic Implications

4. Interoperability with Quad Allies: Strengthening Regional Deterrence

India’s deepening defence cooperation with the US, Japan, and Australia under the Quad alliance makes the F-35 an attractive option. Several Quad nations already operate the F-35, including:

United States – Largest operator, using F-35A, B, and C variants.

United Kingdom & Japan – Using F-35s for carrier operations.

Australia – Integrating F-35s into joint air and naval operations.

By joining the global network of F-35 operators, India would enhance joint military exercises, intelligence-sharing, and operational coordination.

5. Countering Chinese and Pakistani Threats

With China expanding its J-20 fleet and Pakistan seeking J-10C and J-31 fighters, the F-35 would give India an asymmetric air superiority advantage. Against J-20 – The F-35’s superior sensor fusion and electronic warfare suite would allow it to detect and neutralize Chinese stealth jets before being spotted. Against JF-17 & J-10C – The F-35’s stealth and superior missile package would allow it to dominate fourth-generation adversaries. The F-35 would enable long-range, high-precision attacks on strategic enemy installations, denying adversaries air superiority.

6. Strengthening India’s AMCA Program

While India is developing its own fifth-generation Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), acquiring the F-35 would provide critical technological insights.

By integrating stealth, sensor fusion, and AI-driven warfare capabilities into its indigenous programs, India could accelerate AMCA’s development, ensuring self-reliance in next-generation fighter technology.

Challenges and Considerations

Despite its advantages, the F-35 deal comes with challenges:

High Cost – Each F-35 costs $80-100 million, with high maintenance and operational expenses.

US Dependency – India would rely on Lockheed Martin for spares, upgrades, and maintenance, raising long-term security concerns.

Technology Transfer Restrictions – The US imposes strict export controls on F-35 technology, unlike Russia, which has offered co-development on Su-57.

Geopolitical Risks – Acquiring F-35s could impact India’s S-400 missile deal with Russia, triggering US CAATSA sanctions.

India’s Balancing Act: Finalizing the Deal

While Trump’s F-35 offer presents a historic opportunity, India must carefully evaluate operational, financial, and strategic implications. New Delhi will likely negotiate terms ensuring cost-effectiveness, technology-sharing, and logistical autonomy.