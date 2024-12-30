Cross-Border Tensions Flare as Afghan Taliban Retaliate Against Pakistan’s Deadly Airstrikes

Kabul, Afghanistan - In a significant escalation of cross-border tensions, Afghanistan's Defence Ministry announced on Saturday that its forces conducted retaliatory strikes inside Pakistan . The response follows a deadly airstrike by Pakistan in Afghanistan’s eastern Paktika province last week that reportedly killed dozens, including women and children.

The Taliban Defence Ministry released a statement on X (formerly Twitter), claiming responsibility for the operation and justifying it as a retaliation against "malicious elements" and their supporters allegedly coordinating attacks on Afghan soil from across the border.

Targeting ‘Malicious Elements’

“Several points beyond the hypothetical line, serving as centres and hideouts for malicious elements and their supporters who organized and coordinated attacks in Afghanistan, were targeted in retaliation from the southeastern direction of the country,” the ministry stated.

Enayatullah Khowarazmi, a spokesperson for the Afghan Defence Ministry, declined to explicitly identify the areas targeted as Pakistani territory. “We do not consider it to be the territory of Pakistan, therefore, we cannot confirm the territory, but it was on the other side of the hypothetical line,” he remarked.

A soldier of Afghan Taliban forces stands guard close to the Torkham border of Nangarhar province. | Credit- AP

The ambiguous reference to the “hypothetical line” underscores Afghanistan's longstanding refusal to recognize the Durand Line, the colonial-era border demarcated by British authorities in the 19th century. Afghan leaders have historically opposed the legitimacy of the border, considering the tribal belt along the line an integral part of Afghanistan.

Casualties and Targets Undisclosed

The Taliban Defence Ministry did not disclose details regarding casualties or specify the exact locations of the strikes. Meanwhile, Pakistan’s military and Ministry of Foreign Affairs have yet to comment on the developments.

The situation escalated last Tuesday when Pakistani forces launched airstrikes in Afghanistan's Paktika province, reportedly targeting a training facility used by militants. However, Afghan authorities claimed the strikes indiscriminately killed civilians, including women and children, sparking outrage and warnings of retaliation.

Pakistan’s government defended its operation, stating that it was targeting hideouts of militants responsible for cross-border attacks in Pakistan. However, the Taliban government has repeatedly denied accusations of harbouring militants or permitting attacks on neighbouring countries from Afghan soil.

Durand Line: A Persistent Source of Tension

The Durand Line has long been a flashpoint in Afghanistan-Pakistan relations. This rugged, porous border traverses tribal regions that have historically resisted centralized control. Afghanistan has consistently rejected the legitimacy of the Durand Line, a stance reinforced by the Taliban administration, which often refers to it as a “hypothetical line.”

This latest episode of violence highlights the fragile and contentious relationship between the two neighbours. Pakistan has accused the Afghan Taliban of failing to curb militant activity along the border, pointing to frequent attacks on its soil allegedly originating from Afghanistan.

For its part, the Taliban government denies these claims, emphasizing that it does not allow Afghan territory to be used for attacks against any nation.

Islamabad Fuelling Further Destabilization

The escalating tensions pose risks to regional stability, with cross-border strikes likely to strain already tenuous diplomatic ties between Kabul and Islamabad. Analysts warn that unchecked hostilities could lead to further destabilization along the volatile border region, exacerbating security concerns for both countries.

As of now, international observers are urging restraint and dialogue to prevent a full-blown conflict. The absence of effective communication channels between the two governments, however, complicates prospects for de-escalation.