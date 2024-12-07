Search icon
Published 13:48 IST, December 7th 2024

Earth Minotaur Targets Uyghur and Tibetan Communities Amid State-Sponsored Surveillance Allegations

Earth Minotaur, a cyber espionage group reportedly tied to the Chinese government, has intensified surveillance on Uyghur and Tibetan communities.

Reported by: Yuvraj Tyagi
Chinese security personnel patrol near a mosque in the Xinjiang province. | Image: AP

New Delhi, India - The rise of cyber espionage has become a growing threat to global security, particularly for marginalized populations. One alarming example is the state-sponsored cyber group "Earth Minotaur," which has been linked to advanced surveillance activities targeting Uyghur and Tibetan communities. Using tools like the MOONSHINE exploit kit and the DarkNimbus backdoor, Earth Minotaur exemplifies the dangerous intersection of technology, geopolitics, and human rights abuses.

Earth Minotaur and its Tools

MOONSHINE and DarkNimbus

Earth Minotaur, reportedly connected to the Chinese government, employs sophisticated tools to spy on vulnerable populations. At the forefront of its operations is the MOONSHINE exploit kit, which infiltrates widely used applications, including WeChat, to deliver malware like DarkNimbus.

DarkNimbus, a versatile surveillance malware, targets both Android and Windows platforms. It can collect sensitive information, such as text messages, call logs, and screenshots, while also recording calls and creating covert communication channels with attackers.

Phishing and Exploitation

The attack begins with spear-phishing messages shared via platforms like WhatsApp. These messages, often disguised as friendly communications, lead victims to malicious servers hosting MOONSHINE. Upon ing the links, users unwittingly install the malware, granting Earth Minotaur access to their personal data.

90 (1440×960)

To enhance effectiveness, Earth Minotaur embeds malware into Uyghur-language apps and tools culturally relevant to the target groups. The stealthy operation of newer MOONSHINE variants requires minimal permissions, making detection challenging.

Impact on Marginalized Communities

The consequences of Earth Minotaur’s cyber activities are profound, particularly for Uyghur and Tibetan populations. The malware fosters an environment of constant surveillance, silencing voices and stifling cultural and political expression. This represents a significant violation of fundamental human rights and creates a climate of fear among these already vulnerable communities.

Human rights organizations and cybersecurity experts have sounded alarms about the chilling effects these actions have on freedom of expression and dissent. The sophisticated nature of the attacks underscores the lengths to which state-sponsored actors are willing to go to control marginalized groups.

Connections to Chinese Hacking Groups

Earth Minotaur’s activities align closely with other Chinese-backed hacking entities, such as POISON CARP, also known as Evil Eye or Earth Empusa. Initially targeting Tibetan activists in 2019, POISON CARP has expanded its focus to include Uyghur populations.

90 (1440×960)

The MOONSHINE exploit kit, first uncovered by Citizen Lab, has evolved significantly. By late 2022, advanced iterations specifically designed for Uyghurs were detected. These versions operate with enhanced stealth, often masquerading as widely-used social media apps like WhatsApp and Telegram.

Technical Evolution of MOONSHINE

Since mid-2022, over 50 distinct samples of MOONSHINE have been identified. These variants are frequently disguised as credible applications on Uyghur-language social media platforms. The malware employs advanced encryption methods and sophisticated command-and-control frameworks, showcasing a high level of innovation by Chinese-speaking developers.

This evolution emphasizes Earth Minotaur's commitment to refining its surveillance tools, further highlighting its links to organized state-sponsored espionage efforts.

The activities of Earth Minotaur underscore the critical need for global cybersecurity measures to protect vulnerable populations. As state-sponsored actors continue to exploit technological advancements for surveillance, international cooperation is essential to counter these threats.

Global initiatives must address the dual challenges of evolving cyber threats and the protection of human rights. Governments, cybersecurity experts, and advocacy groups must collaborate to develop robust countermeasures, ensuring that technology is used to empower, not oppress. 

Updated 13:48 IST, December 7th 2024

