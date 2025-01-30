F-35 Fighter Jet Goes Down at Eielson Air Force Base, Marking 11th Crash Since 2018

EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA — A U.S. Air Force pilot safely ejected from an F-35 fighter jet on Tuesday after experiencing an "inflight malfunction" during a training exercise at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska. The pilot, whose name has not been released, declared an emergency before the aircraft crashed during its landing phase, according to Col. Paul Townsend, commander of the 354th Fighter Wing.

The crash, which occurred in the early afternoon, caused extensive damage to the aircraft. However, the pilot was reported to be in stable condition and was undergoing medical evaluation.

"Safety is our priority, and we will conduct a thorough investigation in hopes of minimizing the chances of such occurrences from happening again," Townsend said in an official statement.

Eielson Air Force Base, located about 25 miles (40 km) south of Fairbanks, has been a key hub for F-35 operations since 2016 when it was selected to host 54 of the advanced stealth fighters. The expansion, costing over half a billion dollars, brought in 3,500 active-duty airmen and their families.

Recurring Safety Concerns Surrounding the F-35 Program

The crash in Alaska marks the 11th reported F-35 incident since 2018, highlighting ongoing concerns about the jet's reliability and safety. The aircraft, developed by Lockheed Martin under the Joint Strike Fighter program, has been in full-rate production since 2021, but multiple crashes and technical failures have plagued its history.

Major F-35 Crashes in Recent Years:

May 29, 2024: An F-35 crashed near an airfield in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The pilot ejected and was hospitalized with serious injuries. September 17, 2023: A U.S. Marine Corps F-35 crashed in South Carolina. The pilot ejected after switching to autopilot. October 19, 2022: An F-35 lost control on approach to Hill Air Force Base, Utah, crashing completely. January 24, 2022: An F-35 crashed while landing on the USS Carl Vinson in the South China Sea, injuring seven sailors. April 9, 2019: A Japanese F-35 crashed into the Pacific Ocean, killing the pilot.

Ongoing Reliability and Cost Issues

Despite being one of the most advanced fighter jets, the F-35 program has been plagued by reliability and maintenance challenges.

A 2024 report from the U.S. Director of Operational Test and Evaluation found that F-35s were mission-ready only 51% of the time, falling short of the 65% goal. The report highlighted persistent issues with reliability, maintenance, and operational suitability, which continue to impact the fleet's effectiveness.

Similarly, a 2023 U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) report warned that the cost to sustain the F-35 fleet had soared from $1.1 trillion in 2018 to $1.58 trillion in 2023. The report noted that the Pentagon had reduced flight hours for the fleet due to reliability concerns.

Investigation Underway

As investigators work to determine the cause of the Alaska crash, the incident adds to growing concerns about the sustainability of the F-35 program. While the fighter jet remains a critical component of U.S. airpower, its track record of crashes, maintenance difficulties, and rising costs continues to draw scrutiny.