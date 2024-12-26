From BrahMos Missiles to Fighter Jets, How Vietnam and Philippines are Arming Themselves Against China

Manila, Philippines - Amid escalating tensions in the South China Sea, the Philippines and Vietnam are intensifying their defence modernization efforts, reflecting a robust response to perceived Chinese aggression in the region. These strategic military acquisitions underscore their resolve to bolster national security and counter China’s assertive territorial claims.

The Philippines: Building a Modern Defense Arsenal

The Philippines has made significant strides in enhancing its coastal and maritime defence capabilities, beginning with its landmark acquisition of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile system from India in 2022.

The $375 million deal equips the Philippine Marine Corps with three missile batteries capable of hitting targets within a 300-kilometre radius. These are positioned strategically in Western Luzon, enabling rapid response to threats near critical areas, such as the contested Scarborough Shoal.

Expanding Arsenal: Beyond BrahMos, the Philippines is also pursuing the acquisition of the Typhon missile system from the United States, complementing its ongoing “Re-Horizon 3” military modernization plan. This ambitious initiative allocates approximately $35 billion over the next decade to acquire advanced equipment, including offshore patrol vessels and helicopters. By 2029, the Philippines' defence spending is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2%, reaching $6.2 billion annually.

Vietnam: Boosting Maritime and Air Defense

Vietnam, another key player in the South China Sea disputes, is also modernizing its military in response to rising Chinese assertiveness.

Russia's Su-57 fighter jet. | AP

Vietnam is currently negotiating with India to procure three to five BrahMos missile batteries, with the deal estimated at $625 million. These missiles, renowned for their speed and precision, will significantly enhance Vietnam’s ability to defend its maritime territory.

Air Force Modernization: Vietnam is considering the purchase of 12 Su-57 fighter jets from Russia, part of its $689 million allocation for artillery systems and air force upgrades. The country’s defence budget is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6%, reaching $10.2 billion by 2029.

Regional Defense Trends

The defence upgrades by the Philippines and Vietnam reflect a broader trend among Southeast Asian nations. At the LIMA 2023 exhibition, Malaysia signed defence contracts worth $2.2 billion, acquiring FA/50A Block 20 aircraft, maritime patrol planes, and surveillance drones. These acquisitions are intended to strengthen Malaysia’s capabilities amid rising tensions with China.

The increasing reliance on defence partnerships with India, the United States, and Russia highlights a significant geopolitical shift in the region.

China’s Growing Assertiveness

China’s claim to nearly the entire South China Sea, delineated by the contentious Nine-Dash Line, has escalated disputes with its neighbours. Beijing’s construction of military installations on artificial islands in the Spratly Islands has alarmed regional stakeholders, prompting the military buildup.

Beijing has criticized these developments, terming them an “arms race.” However, analysts argue that China’s aggressive tactics, including the militarization of disputed territories, have left its neighbours with no choice but to strengthen their defences.