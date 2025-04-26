Pakistani Actress And Fawad Khan's Co-star Mahira Khan Invites Netizens' Fury For Deleting Post Condemning Pahalgam Attack

Mahira Khan has infuriated Indian social media users for deleting her post condemning the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. On April 22, a group of terrorists gunned down innocent, unarmed tourists in Kashmir. The deadly, inhumane massacre claimed the lives of 26 civilians, with several others injured. TRF, a Lashkar Offshoot based in Pakistan, claimed responsibility for the attack.

Days after the attack, on April 24, the Pakistani actress took to her Instagram stories to write, "Violence anywhere in the world, in any form, is an act of mere cowardice. My condolences to all those affected by the Pahalgam attack (sic)." However, as per reports, she removed the post early in the morning the following day. This has enraged Indian netizens who took to their social media accounts to criticise Mahira Khan and brutally troll her.



A screengrab of Mahira Khan's post | Image: Instagram

For the uninitiated, Mahira Khan made her Bollywood debut with the 2017 film Raees, directed by Rahul Dholakia. Her bizarre social media activity comes after the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting's reported reinforcement of a complete ban on Pakistani actors and crew members in the film industry. Mahira has also worked with Fawad Khan in the series Humsafar and films, The Legend of Maula Jatt and Neelofar. Fawad Khan has faced massive backlash for his Bollywood comeback in the film Abir Gulaal, which was scheduled to release on May 9.|



Hania Aamir used a popular Bollywood song Chikni Chameli on her recent Instagram story | Image: Instagram

Not just Mahira Khan, Pakistani actress Hania Aamir has also been called by Indian social media users. The actress took to her Instagram account to condemn the Pahalgam terror attack, and is known for her closeness with a few Indian celebrities. However, her social media activity of using Bollywood songs and movie references on Instagram has been dubbed as ‘pandering’ by netizens. It was also reported that the Kabhi Hum Kabhi Tum fame would make her Indian film debut alongside Diljit Dosanjh in a film scheduled to release in June 2025. Given the current grim situation, it is unlikely that her film will see the light of day in India.



