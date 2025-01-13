India-Bangladesh Border Has Not Been as Peaceful as You Might Think

Agartala, India - In a development that has taken both India and the international community by surprise, Bangladesh’s interim government, led by Muhammad Yunus, has reignited a long-standing border dispute with India. The government’s objections to India’s barbed wire fencing along the international border have once again placed the two neighbouring countries on the brink of diplomatic tension. Yunus’ administration’s challenge to what was considered a settled border issue has sparked fresh debate, raising concerns about the stability of the bilateral relationship and the consequences of revisiting long-agreed-upon resolutions.

The backdrop of Recent Tensions

Since taking office in August 2024, Muhammad Yunus has been tasked with overseeing the next general election following the downfall of Sheikh Hasina ’s government. The student-led agitation, which led to the downfall of Hasina’s administration after nearly seven months in power, has given rise to a volatile political situation in Bangladesh. In this context, Yunus’ government seems to be pursuing a nationalist and anti-India agenda, possibly to consolidate domestic support in the face of an election. By challenging the border fencing that India has been constructing for years, Bangladesh’s interim government is actively destabilizing an already fragile situation.

On January 12, 2025, Bangladesh's foreign ministry summoned India’s High Commissioner to express “deep concern” over the ongoing activities of the Border Security Force (BSF) along the India-Bangladesh border. In a retaliatory move, India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) summoned Bangladesh’s Deputy High Commissioner, Nural Islam, within hours of the Bangladesh protest. This diplomatic exchange signals a brewing storm that threatens to reverse years of peaceful cooperation and dialogue between the two nations.

The Long-Standing India-Bangladesh Border Issue

The India-Bangladesh border stretches over 4,096 kilometres, one of the longest international borders India shares with any country. Following the partition of Bengal in 1947, the poorly demarcated international boundary between India and what was then East Pakistan (now Bangladesh) led to territorial disputes, especially in regions with villages straddling both sides of the border. The issue worsened with the existence of over 190 enclaves, which were small pockets of land on both sides of the border that were claimed by both India and Bangladesh.

Despite these challenges, both nations moved toward resolving the issue with the signing of the Land Boundary Agreement (LBA) in 2015. This agreement exchanged enclaves and resolved much of the territorial ambiguity. While many issues were settled, the problem of illegal migration, cattle smuggling, and border security remained contentious. To prevent these issues, India’s Border Security Force (BSF) embarked on a mission to fence off a substantial portion of the border to curtail illegal activities. This measure, which Bangladesh now objects to, has been an essential tool for India’s internal security and the prevention of cross-border crimes.

However, Bangladesh's sudden objections to India’s border fencing and its move to “review” the existing agreements are raising questions about the government’s motives. The Yunus-led government’s remarks signal an unsettling departure from the path of bilateral cooperation established by the Hasina administration.

Historical Clashes with Bangladesh: A Pattern of Provocations

The most alarming aspect of the current tensions is the growing trend of provocations and violent encounters along the India-Bangladesh border. Historically, the Bangladesh Border Guard (BGB) and the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) have been engaged in skirmishes that have often led to fatalities. These clashes have not only strained diplomatic relations but have also resulted in the loss of lives on both sides, with the bodies of Indian soldiers and civilians being subjected to brutal treatment.

The 2001 Bangladesh-India Border Clashes: One of the most infamous confrontations occurred in April 2001, when a series of armed skirmishes between the Bangladesh Rifles (BDR) and Indian Border Security Force (BSF) troops erupted. The confrontation began when approximately 800 to 1,000 Bangladeshi paramilitary soldiers attacked and captured Padua/Pyrdiwah village, forcing civilians to flee. In retaliation, Indian BSF troops conducted counter-attacks, including an intrusion into Bangladesh near Boraibari. This escalation led to a violent ambush in which 16 BSF jawans were killed and their bodies subjected to horrific mutilation and torture. In a particularly gruesome display, one officer’s body was hung from a pole, paraded like an animal, and subjected to unspeakable indignities.

The 2005 BSF Assassination: A similar tragedy struck in April 2005 when two Indian BSF officers, Assistant Commandant Jeevan Kumar and Constable K K Surendran, were dragged into Bangladeshi territory during a routine patrol along the border. Kumar was brutally murdered, his body showing signs of torture before being shot at point-blank range. This heinous act of violence added fuel to the already volatile relationship and exposed the dangers of lax border management by Bangladesh’s security forces.

The 2012 Killing of an Indian Civilian: In another incident in 2012, a local Indian civilian was shot dead by Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) personnel at the Tripura border. This killing further escalated tensions, leading to the capture of the BGB constable responsible for the crime by local villagers. The subsequent flag meeting between BSF and BGB officials failed to calm the situation, and the entire episode underscored the persistent fragility of the India-Bangladesh border security arrangements.

The 2015 Shooting and Kidnapping: In April 2015, an Indian civilian was shot and dragged into Bangladesh by the BGB. The victim, Biton Barman, succumbed to his injuries after being transported across the border. The shooting took place 10 kilometres inside Indian territory, demonstrating the reckless disregard for national sovereignty by Bangladesh’s border forces. Despite multiple protests and diplomatic notes from India, such incidents continue to occur with alarming regularity.

These historical clashes provide a grim context for the current dispute, reminding both countries of the volatility and risks of unresolved border tensions. Bangladesh’s objections to India’s border fencing come at a time when both nations had largely put these violent episodes behind them and had made significant strides in enhancing border management and diplomatic cooperation.

The Current Border Fencing Objections

The objections raised by the Yunus-led interim government over India’s border fencing are perplexing, considering that the fencing project has been a long-standing measure to control smuggling, illegal immigration, and cross-border terrorism. India’s Border Security Force (BSF) has been tasked with enforcing security along the India-Bangladesh border, including curbing infiltration by terrorists and ensuring the integrity of Indian territory. Given Bangladesh's record of harbouring terrorist activities and providing safe havens to extremists, the necessity of fencing to protect India’s security becomes even more pronounced.

The BSF’s actions, including the controversial “shoot on sight” policy, are meant to deter illegal border crossings and combat smuggling networks that thrive along the porous border. While this policy has been criticized by some human rights organizations, it has been implemented with the aim of curbing cross-border terrorism, illegal immigration, and the smuggling of contraband goods.

However, Bangladesh’s objections now cast doubt on the sincerity of their previous commitments to border management. By questioning India’s right to fence its own border, Bangladesh is challenging an issue that has long been considered a security imperative by India.