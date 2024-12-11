Indian and Malaysian Armies Engage in High-Stakes Jungle Warfare Drills at Harimau Shakti 2024

Bentong Camp, Malaysia - The 4th edition of Exercise Harimau Shakti, a bilateral military exercise between the Indian Army and the Malaysian Army, commenced on December 2, 2024, at Bentong Camp, Pahang district, Malaysia. This annual exercise, hosted alternately by the two nations, underscores the deepening of defence cooperation and mutual commitment to regional stability and security.

The joint exercise began with a grand opening ceremony attended by senior military officials and dignitaries from both countries. The Indian contingent, comprising 78 personnel from the Mahar Regiment, joined 123 personnel from the Royal Malaysian Regiment in a synchronized march that exemplified unity and shared purpose.

Speaking at the event, Brig Gen Hafizul, Brigade Commander of the Malaysian Army highlighted the importance of joint training in counter-terrorism and peacekeeping operations, particularly under Chapter VII of the UN Mandate. The ceremony also included an equipment display featuring advanced weaponry such as the Negev LMG, Mini-RPA, Uncooled HHTI, MTMSL, and MGL.

Colonel S. Praveen, the Indian Defence Attaché, emphasized the significance of such exercises in strengthening interoperability and mutual understanding between the two nations' armed forces.

Phases and Objectives

Exercise Harimau Shakti 2024 is being conducted from December 2 to December 15 and comprises two distinct phases:

Cross-Training Exercise (CTX):

This phase focused on theoretical lectures, demonstrations, and interactive sessions on jungle warfare tactics.

Both contingents shared expertise on counter-insurgency operations, emphasizing tactical manoeuvres in dense jungle terrain.

Final Tactical Exercise (FTX):

The FTX phase began on December 8 with the deployment of both contingents into the exercise area.

Troops engaged in realistic battlefield scenarios, including fighting patrols and reconnaissance patrols, aimed at gathering intelligence on enemy positions.

On the second day of FTX, patrols from both armies successfully neutralized nine simulated militants while practising casualty evacuation (CAS Evacuation) drills to manage operational challenges. Joint ambush parties at the platoon level prepared detailed strategies using map enlargements and sand models collaboratively crafted by Indian and Malaysian soldiers.

Strengthening Bilateral Defence Cooperation

The primary goal of Exercise Harimau Shakti is to enhance joint operational capabilities, especially for counter-insurgency and jungle warfare. This collaboration fosters trust and camaraderie while facilitating the exchange of best practices in combat strategies, tactics, and operational planning.

Previous editions of the exercise, including the one conducted in Umroi Cantonment, Meghalaya, in 2023, have demonstrated the growing synergy between the two forces. This year’s iteration has further deepened the strategic partnership, emphasizing adaptability to modern warfare challenges.

Key Drills and Achievements

Occupying harbours and constructing defensive setups with fire trenches, booby traps, claymores, and panjis.

Conducting anti-militant ambushes and counter-attacks against terrorist-held positions.

Simulating evacuation under hostile conditions to address real-world combat scenarios.

The joint ambush operations showcased the integration of tactics and operational methodologies, demonstrating a high level of coordination and mutual respect between the Indian and Malaysian contingents.

Exercise Harimau Shakti 2024 not only serves as a platform for joint training but also reinforces the shared commitment of India and Malaysia to peacekeeping, counter-terrorism, and regional security. By simulating high-stakes operations in jungle terrain, both armies are better prepared to face evolving threats in dynamic environments.