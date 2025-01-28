Mystery Airstrip Near Gulf of Aden Raises Strategic Concerns Amid Yemen Conflict

Dubai, United Arab Emirates — A newly constructed airstrip on Yemen's remote Abd al-Kuri Island, located in the Indian Ocean near the strategic Gulf of Aden, has raised geopolitical concerns amid Yemen's fragile ceasefire. Satellite imagery analyzed by the Associated Press confirms that the airstrip is nearing completion, sparking debate over its purpose and implications for the region’s stability.

The island, part of the Socotra Archipelago, lies at a critical juncture for international shipping routes that connect the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, channels vital for energy and commercial cargo heading to Europe. This makes it a valuable asset for military and surveillance operations. The area has been a hotspot for weapon smuggling from Iran to Yemen’s Houthi rebels, and the construction of the airstrip further underscores its strategic importance.

Satellite Imagery Details Construction Progress

Satellite photos from January 7 show an almost completed north-south runway approximately 1.5 miles in length and 150 feet wide. Trucks and heavy equipment remain on site, with a final 950-foot segment under construction. Once finished, the runway would support small military aircraft and private jets, though it lacks the length to accommodate larger commercial or military planes.

Significantly, markings near the airstrip spell out "I LOVE UAE," suggesting the airstrip may be the work of the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The UAE has been a key player in Yemen’s ongoing conflict, backing the Southern Transitional Council (STC) and supporting the Saudi-led coalition against the Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

An Emirati-flagged vessel frequently associated with military operations in Yemen was spotted near Abd al-Kuri in early 2024, further fueling speculation about the UAE’s involvement. The Emirati government has officially maintained that its presence in the area is for humanitarian purposes and coordinated with Yemen’s government.

Strategic Importance of Abd al-Kuri Island

Abd al-Kuri’s location, 250 miles from mainland Yemen and 60 miles from Africa, places it beyond the immediate reach of Houthi ground forces while allowing for surveillance of key maritime routes. The island’s isolation offers a secure base for monitoring weapons smuggling activities and could support operations to safeguard shipping lanes threatened by Houthi attacks.

The UAE has previously built military infrastructure in the region, including bases in Eritrea and Mayun Island near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, emphasizing its strategic interests in the Gulf of Aden and Red Sea corridor.

Houthi Activities and Broader Regional Implications

The construction comes against the backdrop of heightened Houthi attacks on commercial vessels, U.S. warships, and even Israel, as the rebels link their actions to the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. These attacks have halved shipping traffic in the Gulf of Aden and Red Sea, highlighting the region’s growing insecurity.

Houthi rhetoric often positions the group as defending against perceived U.S., Israeli, and Saudi aggression, with their slogan explicitly opposing these powers. Analysts warn that any military escalation, particularly involving U.S. or Israeli forces, could destabilize the region further.

Reactions and Future Prospects

The UAE’s construction of the airstrip has drawn criticism from the Houthis, who accuse the Emiratis of violating Yemeni sovereignty. “This plan represents a serious threat to Yemen and neighbouring nations,” the Houthi-run SABA news agency stated in November.

Meanwhile, experts suggest the airstrip could serve as a logistical hub for surveillance flights and interdiction efforts targeting Iranian weapons smuggling routes. The U.S. military’s January 2024 seizure of smuggled Iranian arms near Abd al-Kuri underscores the area’s critical role in counter-smuggling operations.