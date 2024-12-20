Pentagon Report Highlights China’s Expanding Nuclear Arsenal and Mounting Corruption in the PLA

Beijing/Washington – A recent Pentagon report sheds light on China's accelerating military ambitions and challenges, highlighting its expanding nuclear arsenal, military pressure on Taiwan, and deepening ties with Russia. While Beijing continues its aggressive military modernization, corruption allegations within the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) could be a significant obstacle to achieving its goals.

The report reveals that China has surpassed 600 operational nuclear warheads as of May 2024, with projections estimating over 1,000 warheads by 2030. Beyond mere numbers, Beijing is diversifying its nuclear capabilities to target a broader range of objectives. A senior U.S. defence official stated, "China is developing the ability to execute multiple rounds of counterstrikes and cause greater damage."

Despite these advancements, China maintains that its nuclear strategy remains defensive, adhering to a "no-first-use" policy. Liu Pengyu, a spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy, dismissed the Pentagon report, labelling it as steeped in "Cold War thinking" and a "zero-sum mentality."

The U.S. has called for greater transparency in China’s nuclear program, emphasizing the need to maintain regional stability while reaffirming its commitment to defending allies and responding to any provocations.

Corruption Erodes PLA’s Modernization Drive

The report underscores a significant setback for Beijing's military ambitions: widespread corruption within the Central Military Commission. At least 15 high-ranking officials, including former Defense Ministers Li Shangfu and Wei Fenghe, have been implicated. The corruption scandal has disrupted key programs, with the Pentagon noting "uneven progress" in achieving the PLA’s 2027 modernization goals.

China’s advancements in unmanned aerial systems (UAS) and deepening ties with Russia further underscore its strategic ambitions. Beijing's provision of dual-use technologies to Moscow amid the Ukraine conflict alarms Western nations.

“This wave of corruption touches every service in the PLA and has likely shaken Beijing’s confidence in its military leadership,” the report stated.

Taiwan: A Flashpoint for Global Tensions

Taiwan remains a focal point of contention between China and the United States. Over the past year, China has ramped up military exercises around the island, simulating blockades and increasing incursions into Taiwan’s air defence identification zone (ADIZ).

Last week, Chinese naval and coast guard manoeuvres involving approximately 90 vessels alarmed Taiwanese officials, who described the operation as an apparent blockade rehearsal.

Beijing has reiterated its claim over Taiwan, threatening to use force if necessary and pushing for unification by 2027. U.S. law obligates Washington to provide Taiwan with defensive support, including weapons and technology, to deter an invasion. The island democracy, which split from China in 1949, has rejected Beijing's demands for unification.

The Pentagon highlighted that China’s actions around Taiwan pose the greatest risk of triggering a U.S.-China conflict, with the Taiwan issue remaining the chief source of bilateral tensions.

China's drive for technological parity with the U.S. is evident in its rapid progress in unmanned aerial systems (UAS). According to the report, Chinese UAS capabilities are "quickly approaching U.S. standards," signalling an area of military growth that could have far-reaching implications for future conflicts.

Deepening Ties with Russia Amid Global Isolation

The Pentagon report also notes Beijing's growing support for Russia, particularly in the context of the ongoing war in Ukraine. China has provided Moscow with dual-use technologies that bolster Russia’s military industry.

While this cooperation strengthens the Sino-Russian partnership, it raises concerns among Western nations, which view the alliance as a challenge to global stability.

The Biden administration has adopted a dual approach to counter Beijing. While enhancing the U.S. military presence in the Asia-Pacific, Washington has also sought to maintain diplomatic and military communication with China.

Notably, the frequency of coercive and risky intercepts of U.S. aircraft by Chinese forces has declined since late 2023, though the Pentagon still considers China’s actions in the region unsafe.

The Pentagon’s annual assessment underscores the complexity of the U.S.-China rivalry. While China pushes forward with military expansion, internal corruption and uneven progress pose challenges to its goals. The report also highlights the escalating risks surrounding Taiwan, which remains the most likely trigger for a catastrophic conflict between the two powers.