Washington, D.C. – In response to the growing sophistication of global missile threats, President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Monday aimed at strengthening the United States' missile defence capabilities. The order outlines a strategic framework for the development and deployment of a next-generation missile defence system designed to counter advanced ballistic, hypersonic, and cruise missile threats.

The move signals a significant policy shift, underscoring the administration’s recognition of the evolving nature of missile warfare and the urgent need for an upgraded defence infrastructure. With adversaries increasingly developing and deploying advanced missile technologies, the United States is seeking to establish a multi-layered defence network capable of intercepting and neutralizing threats at various stages of flight.

Reviving and Advancing Missile Defense Initiatives

The executive order builds upon decades of U.S. missile defence initiatives, dating back to President Ronald Reagan’s Strategic Defense Initiative (SDI) in the 1980s. Although SDI led to numerous technological advancements, it fell short of achieving its goal of establishing a comprehensive missile shield. Following the U.S. withdrawal from the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty in 2002, Washington’s missile defence strategy has largely focused on countering threats from rogue states such as North Korea and Iran.

Chinese DF-17 ballistic missiles roll during a parade to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the founding of Communist China in Beijing. | AP

However, recent developments—including China’s hypersonic glide vehicles, Russia’s Avangard hypersonic missile system, and North Korea’s expanding ICBM capabilities—have prompted the Trump administration to adopt a broader, more ambitious approach. The new executive order directs the acceleration of cutting-edge defence technologies to ensure the U.S. remains ahead in the increasingly complex domain of missile warfare.

Key Directives of the Executive Order

The order mandates the Department of Defense (DoD) to prioritize the development and deployment of a multi-layered missile defence shield that integrates several advanced systems:

Space-Based Early Warning and Tracking: The Hypersonic and Ballistic Tracking Space Sensor (HBTSS) layer will be enhanced to detect and track missile launches with greater speed and accuracy, providing early warning and targeting data.

Boost-Phase Interceptors: A new generation of space-based interceptors will be developed to neutralize enemy missiles during their boost phase before they can deploy warheads or manoeuvre to evade interception.

Terminal-Phase Defense Systems: Land- and sea-based interceptors will be strengthened to destroy incoming missiles in their final phase, ensuring key infrastructure remains protected.

Resilient Supply Chain Development: To prevent reliance on foreign suppliers, the DoD will establish a secure domestic supply chain for missile defence technology, with a focus on next-generation materials and cyber-secure systems.

Organizational Restructuring: The Department of Defense and the Missile Defense Agency (MDA) will conduct a review of their organizational frameworks to ensure the rapid development and deployment of these systems.

Implementation and Budgetary Considerations

The executive order requires the Secretary of Defense to submit a detailed implementation plan within 60 days, outlining the architecture, technology, and deployment timeline for the new missile defence systems. This report will also establish a prioritized list of high-risk locations for system deployment, particularly focusing on homeland defence and U.S. military bases abroad.

US Air Defense Artillery is a top priority amid the changing geopolitical landscape. | U.S. Army Air Defense Artillery Proponent OCADA

Additionally, the administration is working with the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) to secure funding for the initiative within the Fiscal Year 2026 Budget. The cost of the project is expected to be several hundred billion dollars over the next decade, as the U.S. integrates new technologies and expands its missile defense infrastructure.

International Collaboration and Allied Defense Coordination

Recognizing that missile threats are not limited to the U.S. homeland, the order emphasizes the importance of enhanced cooperation with allied nations. The U.S. will work with key partners, including NATO, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and Israel, to improve regional missile defence networks.

As part of this collaboration, the U.S. will provide upgraded missile defence capabilities to allied forces, including Patriot and THAAD missile defence systems. Additionally, joint research and development programs will be expanded to accelerate innovations in counter-hypersonic missile technology.

The executive order marks a significant step in bolstering U.S. national security in the face of unprecedented missile threats. With Russia and China investing heavily in hypersonic and manoeuvrable missile systems, the U.S. is under increasing pressure to develop countermeasures that can respond in real-time.