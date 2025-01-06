18th Edition of India-Nepal Joint Exercise ‘SURYA KIRAN’ Underway in Nepal With Focus on Counterterrorism

Saljhandi, Nepal - The 18th edition of the India-Nepal combined battalion-level military exercise SURYA KIRAN began today at Saljhandi, Nepal. Scheduled to run until January 13, 2025, the exercise involves an infantry battalion each from the Indian and Nepalese armies. Over the next two weeks, the joint forces will engage in comprehensive training to enhance interoperability, share best practices, and refine their approach to Counter-Insurgency (CI), Counter-Terrorism (CT), and Humanitarian Assistance & Disaster Relief (HADR) operations.

Traditional Ceremony Marks the Opening

The opening ceremony was a testament to the shared heritage and camaraderie of the two nations. Both contingents marched to the tunes of Indian and Nepali military music, setting a tone of unity and mutual respect. Major General Prem Bahadur Gurung, General Officer Commanding Mid-West Division of the Nepal Army, addressed the assembled troops, emphasizing the importance of learning from each other’s experiences and reinforcing the strong bond between the two armies.

The Indian contingent, comprising approximately 700 personnel, arrived at Saljhandi on December 29, 2024, where they received a traditional military reception.

Focus Areas of the Exercise

The primary objective of Exercise Surya Kiran is to bolster the operational synergy between the two forces. Key areas of training include:

Counter Insurgency and Counter Terrorism (CI/CT): Participants will engage in jungle warfare tactics, ambush drills, combat first aid, and heliborne operations. These exercises simulate real-world scenarios and enhance response capabilities in challenging terrains.

Urban Warfare: Close-quarter battle techniques, room-clearing operations, and urban combat strategies are part of the curriculum to prepare troops for modern-day threats.

Humanitarian Assistance & Disaster Relief (HADR): Joint disaster management drills will improve readiness for natural calamities, a vital area of collaboration given the region's vulnerability to earthquakes and landslides.

Fitness and Team Building: Troops will participate in yoga sessions, sports activities, and endurance challenges to foster mental and physical resilience.

The training also includes lane exercises that replicate combat scenarios, testing tactical decision-making and unit cohesion.

Symbol of Enduring Bilateral Relations

The 18th edition of SURYA KIRAN reflects the enduring partnership between India and Nepal, rooted in historical, cultural, and strategic ties. Both nations share a border spanning five Indian states—Sikkim, West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand—and maintain robust people-to-people connections.

Honorary Ranks: Both countries have a tradition of conferring honorary ranks upon each other’s Army Chiefs. This symbolic gesture underscores mutual respect and shared heritage. The Gorkha Regiment: Around 32,000 Gorkha soldiers from Nepal currently serve in the Indian Army. The Indian government maintains extensive welfare programs for retired Gorkha soldiers and their families, with pension-paying offices in Kathmandu, Dharan, and Pokhara. Capacity Building: India has supported the modernization of the Nepal Army, providing equipment, training, and technical expertise. Joint exercises like SURYA KIRAN are a cornerstone of this collaboration.

Exercise SURYA KIRAN serves as a platform for both armies to develop a unified approach to common security challenges in the region. With a focus on modern warfare and disaster response, the exercise underscores the critical role of joint training in maintaining peace and stability.