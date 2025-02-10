Bharat Electronics Bags Rs 642 Crore Defence Contract to Equip Indian Navy with Next-Gen Fire Control Tech

New Delhi, India - In a major stride towards self-reliance in defence, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has signed a Rs 642.17 crore contract with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) for the procurement of 28 EON-51 Electro-Optical Fire Control Systems (EOFCS) for the Indian Navy. The deal, finalized under the 'Buy (Indian-IDDM)' category, is a crucial step in equipping 11 New Generation Offshore Patrol Vessels (NGOPVs) and three Cadet Training Ships (CTS) with state-of-the-art surveillance and targeting capabilities.

According to the Ministry of Defence, this procurement will significantly enhance the operational effectiveness of the Indian Navy, ensuring superior search, detection, classification, and engagement of targets using advanced Electro-Optical and Thermal Imaging devices. The integration of these high-tech systems will bolster India's maritime security, particularly in surveillance and precision-strike operations.

What is the EON-51 Electro-Optical Fire Control System?

An Electro-Optical Fire Control System (EOFCS) is a cutting-edge military technology that integrates electro-optical sensors with advanced fire control mechanisms. These systems detect, track, and provide targeting data for weapon systems, allowing for highly precise engagement of enemy assets under all weather conditions, both day and night. Such systems are crucial for naval warfare, enhancing a vessel’s ability to identify threats and launch countermeasures with pinpoint accuracy.

The EON-51 system, developed by BEL, is designed to provide the Indian Navy with superior:

Target acquisition through advanced thermal imaging and electro-optical sensors. Real-time tracking and fire control capabilities for precision strikes. Enhanced maritime situational awareness for proactive threat response. Day-and-night operational efficiency, ensuring 24/7 combat readiness.

Boost to Indigenous Defence Manufacturing

The 'Buy (Indian-IDDM)' categorization under which this deal has been signed mandates indigenous design, development, and manufacturing, reinforcing the Indian government's Aatmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India) initiative in the defence sector. This contract is expected to:

Generate significant employment over the next three years.

Encourage MSME participation in the defence supply chain.

Strengthen India’s domestic defence industry, reducing reliance on foreign technology.

BEL, a Navratna PSU, has been at the forefront of indigenous defence electronics development, and this contract further cements its role as a key player in India's defence modernization efforts.

Strategic Implications for the Indian Navy

As India continues to expand its naval presence in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), investments in advanced fire control and surveillance systems are crucial to maintaining maritime superiority. The EON-51 EOFCS will allow the Navy’s New Generation Offshore Patrol Vessels (NGOPVs) and Cadet Training Ships (CTS) to operate with increased efficiency in roles such as:

Maritime surveillance and reconnaissance.

Anti-piracy and counterterrorism operations.

Coastal and offshore security enforcement.

Tactical engagement in hostile environments.