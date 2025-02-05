Home Minister Amit Shah Orders ‘Zero Infiltration’ Policy as India Crushes Pakistan’s Terror Network in Kashmir

New Delhi, India – Union Home Minister Amit Shah has issued a clear and uncompromising directive to security agencies: wipe out terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir and ensure zero infiltration from Pakistan. In a high-level security review meeting in New Delhi, Shah stressed that the Modi government’s relentless crackdown has broken the back of Pakistan-sponsored terror networks, but there is no room for complacency. With infiltration at an all-time low and homegrown militancy almost wiped out, Pakistan is now desperately resorting to cross-border attacks and targeted killings to stay relevant in Kashmir.

Pakistan’s Proxy War Collapsing Amid Indian Crackdown

The numbers tell a clear story—Pakistan’s terror machinery is crumbling under India’s decisive response. In 2024, security forces eliminated 68 terrorists, including 42 Pakistani nationals, proving that Islamabad continues to push foreign militants into India. Among the dead were four top commanders of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), and Hizbul Mujahideen (HM), all of whom were directly linked to handlers sitting in Pakistan. Intelligence reports confirm that 90% of the weapons and explosives recovered in Kashmir have Pakistani markings, leaving no doubt about the origin of terrorism in the Valley.

Amit Shah, who chaired back-to-back security meetings, highlighted the fact that local recruitment into terror groups has dropped by 96% since 2019. From thousands of local boys picking up arms in the early 2010s, the number of active local terrorists in J&K is now down to just nine. This collapse of indigenous militancy has forced Pakistan’s ISI to increase infiltration attempts, but with India’s multi-layered counter-infiltration grid, most Pakistani terrorists are being neutralized before they can even set foot in Indian territory.

Desperate Pakistan Resorts to Civilian Killings

Frustrated by its failures on the ground, Pakistan has shifted its terror strategy to cowardly attacks on civilians and ex-servicemen. The most recent example is the brutal killing of retired Army soldier Manzoor Ahmad Wagay in Kulgam on February 3. According to security sources, this attack was orchestrated by LeT terrorists operating under direct orders from Pakistan-based handlers. Wagay’s wife and niece were also injured in the attack, revealing the absolute lack of morality in Pakistan’s terror campaign.

But this is not an isolated case. Over the past year, terror groups backed by Pakistan have deliberately targeted off-duty soldiers, Kashmiri Pandits, and pro-India voices in an attempt to spread fear. However, these killings have only strengthened the resolve of security forces to finish the job. Indian intelligence has traced calls made by LeT and JeM commanders directly to handlers in Rawalpindi, proving once again that these groups do not act independently—they function as arms of Pakistan’s military establishment.

Massive Anti-Terror Operations Launched in Rajouri, Poonch

Taking no chances, security forces have launched large-scale counter-terror operations in Rajouri and Poonch, two sectors that Pakistan continues to use as infiltration routes. On February 1, joint teams of the Indian Army, CRPF, and J&K Police carried out multiple raids in Manjakote and Chaudhary Nar areas of Rajouri. Meanwhile, in Poonch, search operations were conducted in Mankot, Balakot, and Surankote, all known hotspots for Pakistani-backed militants.

Sources within the security establishment confirm that these operations are part of a broader strategy to completely sanitize the region of terrorist hideouts. With night-vision drones, high-tech surveillance equipment, and specialized tracking units, the Army has closed off all major infiltration corridors, making it nearly impossible for Pakistani terrorists to sneak in.

India’s Message to Pakistan: No More Safe Havens for Terrorists

India has made it clear—that terrorists, whether foreign or local, will be hunted down and eliminated. Shah’s meeting with top military and intelligence officials focused on tightening anti-terror financing measures, particularly against drug smuggling networks that Pakistan uses to fund terror activities. A new financial crackdown is already underway, with security agencies targeting Hawala operators and cross-border narcotics syndicates linked to Pakistan-based terror groups.

While Islamabad continues to cry “victim” on international platforms, the hard facts expose its direct involvement in fueling terrorism. With FATF (Financial Action Task Force) keeping Pakistan on its radar, its double game is slowly unravelling. The Modi government has made one thing clear: Pakistan’s terror ecosystem will be dismantled, its infiltration routes will be sealed, and its militants will be wiped out—no matter how long it takes.