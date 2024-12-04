Indian Army's Troops Training for Counter-Insurgency and Jungle Warfare at Harimau Shakti 2024

Bentong Camp, Malaysia - The 4th edition of Exercise Harimau Shakti, a joint military exercise between the Indian Army and the Malaysian Army, commenced with an impressive opening ceremony at Bentong Camp, Pahang district, Malaysia. The exercise, scheduled from December 2 to December 15, 2024, marks another milestone in strengthening bilateral defence ties and enhancing regional security cooperation.

The ceremony began with a synchronized march by a joint contingent from the Indian and Malaysian armies, symbolizing unity and collaboration. The Indian Army contingent, represented by 78 personnel from the Mahar Regiment, showcased a ceremonial parade that highlighted their operational readiness and commitment to joint training initiatives.

Opening Ceremony Highlights

Brigadier General Shahir Hafizul Bin Abd Rahman, Brigade Commander of the Malaysian Army, presided over the ceremony. He presented armbands to the commanders of both contingents and the umpires overseeing the exercise, marking the formal inauguration of the joint drill. Officials from both sides exchanged mementoes as a gesture of goodwill, emphasizing the spirit of camaraderie.

In his keynote address, Brig Gen Shahir Hafizul stressed the critical role of such exercises in addressing contemporary security challenges, including counter-terrorism operations and peacekeeping under Chapter VII of the United Nations Mandate. The ceremony concluded with a group photograph and a display of advanced weaponry and equipment, such as the Negev LMG, Mini-RPA, Uncooled HHTI, MTMSL, and MGL. Colonel S. Praveen, the Indian Defence Attaché, also graced the event with his presence.

Structure and Objectives of Harimau Shakti 2024

Joint Exercise Harimau Shakti is an annual event that is hosted alternately by India and Malaysia. While the last edition was conducted at Umroi Cantonment in Meghalaya, India, in November 2023, this year's edition brings the Indian contingent to Malaysia. The Malaysian Army is represented by 123 personnel from the Royal Malaysian Regiment.

The primary objective of the exercise is to enhance the joint military capabilities of both armies for counter-insurgency operations in jungle terrain, a critical aspect of modern warfare. The exercise also aims to improve interoperability and foster mutual trust and understanding between the two forces.

Phases of the Exercise

The 2024 edition is divided into two phases:

Cross-Training Phase: This phase includes lectures, demonstrations, and practical sessions focusing on various jungle warfare drills.

Troops from both armies will engage in detailed discussions and demonstrations to exchange tactical insights.

Final Simulated Exercise Phase: A comprehensive simulation will involve the joint execution of multiple drills such as Anti-MT Ambush, Harbour Occupation, Reconnaissance Patrols, Ambush Operations, and counter-attacks against terrorist-held positions.

These drills are designed to replicate real-world scenarios, ensuring troops are prepared for complex and dynamic operations.

Exercise Harimau Shakti represents a cornerstone of defence cooperation between India and Malaysia. The joint training facilitates the exchange of best practices in tactics, techniques, and procedures, ultimately enhancing operational efficiency and effectiveness.