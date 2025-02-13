India’s Answer to Drone Warfare, Vehicle-Mounted Counter-Drone System Unveiled at Aero India

Bengaluru, India - In a major boost to India’s defence preparedness, Adani Defence & Aerospace, in collaboration with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), has unveiled the country’s first Vehicle-Mounted Counter-Drone System at Aero India 2025. The system was launched by Dr. B.K. Das, Director General (Electronics & Communication System), DRDO, in the presence of senior defence officials and industry experts. The new platform marks a significant step towards indigenous solutions to counter modern drone threats.

Drones have become a game-changer in warfare, being used for reconnaissance, intelligence gathering, and even offensive operations. As these aerial threats continue to evolve, India is stepping up its game with cutting-edge technology to neutralize them. This latest counter-drone system is a high-tech, mobile solution designed for rapid deployment, offering protection against hostile UAVs with advanced detection and engagement capabilities.

A Mobile Powerhouse to Take Down Enemy Drones

The newly launched Vehicle-Mounted Counter-Drone System is a highly mobile, self-sufficient platform integrated into a single 4x4 vehicle. With its compact design, it can be quickly deployed in border areas, military bases, and critical infrastructure sites. More than just a detection system, it is built for action, capable of taking down enemy drones before they can pose a threat.

The system packs multiple layers of defence, including a high-energy laser for precise neutralization, a 7.62 mm gun for aerial engagements, and a network of radar, SIGINT, electro-optical sensors, and jammers to track and disrupt drone activity. It can detect, classify, and eliminate threats in real-time, with an operational range of up to 10 km. Whether it’s a single drone or an entire swarm, this system ensures that India’s skies remain protected.

Adani Defence Backs India’s Push for Self-Reliance

At the unveiling, Ashish Rajvanshi, CEO of Adani Defence & Aerospace, emphasized the importance of homegrown defence technology. “This system is a direct result of India’s growing defence innovation ecosystem. With DRDO’s world-class R&D and a strong Transfer of Technology (ToT) framework, we’re transforming cutting-edge research into operational reality,” Rajvanshi said. He highlighted that Adani Defence is committed to equipping the armed forces with the latest indigenous defence technology to safeguard national interests.

Dr. B.K. Das, the senior DRDO official present at the event, underlined the strategic significance of the new system. “Counter-drone technology is no longer optional—it’s a necessity. This system brings together multiple counter-drone technologies in a single mobile platform, ensuring that our forces can respond to threats instantly. DRDO remains focused on developing advanced, indigenous solutions to tackle asymmetric threats,” he stated.

Strengthening National Security with Homegrown Solutions

The launch of the Vehicle-Mounted Counter-Drone System signals a shift towards reducing India’s dependence on foreign defence imports. The growing threat of rogue drones, both in conventional warfare and asymmetric conflicts, has made anti-drone systems a top priority for the Indian military. With its ability to provide real-time aerial threat neutralization, this system will play a vital role in securing military installations, border regions, and key strategic assets.