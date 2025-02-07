India’s Biggest Naval Exercise TROPEX 2025 Puts INS Vikrant, Submarines, and IAF Jets to the Test

New Delhi, India – The Indian Navy’s largest warfighting exercise, Theatre Level Operational Readiness Exercise (TROPEX) 2025, is in full swing across the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), pushing the limits of the country's maritime combat capabilities in a rapidly evolving security landscape.

Conducted every two years, TROPEX is the Navy’s capstone operational-level war game, bringing together all three services—Indian Army, Indian Air Force, and Indian Coast Guard—to test their ability to function as a cohesive, battle-ready force. This year’s iteration, spread over three months from January to March 2025, comes at a time of heightened regional tensions, underscoring India’s focus on maritime dominance, joint operations, and preparedness against conventional, asymmetric, and hybrid threats.

Massive Force Mobilization in the Indian Ocean

This year’s exercise features a colossal deployment of military assets, including:

65 frontline Indian Navy warships, from aircraft carriers to destroyers 9 submarines, testing undersea warfare capabilities Over 80 aircraft, including fighters, surveillance planes, and drones Infantry Brigade with over 600 Indian Army troops, simulating amphibious landings Indian Air Force fighters and strategic air assets, including Su-30MKIs, Jaguars, and AWACS Indian Coast Guard patrol vessels and surveillance aircraft

At the heart of the exercise are the Navy’s most advanced platforms: the indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, stealth destroyers from the Visakhapatnam and Kolkata class, and the Kalvari-class submarines, reinforcing India’s blue-water capabilities in an increasingly contested oceanic space.

Warfighting Scenarios Simulating Future Maritime Battles

TROPEX 25 is not just about fleet movements—it is designed to stress-test India’s maritime warfare doctrines. The exercise covers a wide range of combat operations, including:

Naval warfare: Carrier battle group operations, missile strikes, submarine warfare

Amphibious landings: Joint Army-Navy assault exercises along India’s coastline

Cyber & electronic warfare: Simulated attacks on command networks, testing resilience

Live weapon firings: Real-time testing of torpedoes, cruise missiles, and air defence systems

Anti-submarine & air dominance drills: Coordinated operations with the IAF and Coast Guard

Message to the Region: India’s Expanding Maritime Reach

TROPEX 25 is not just a military drill—it’s a strategic message. The Indian Ocean has become a hotbed of geopolitical contestation, with China’s increasing presence through its String of Pearls strategy, piracy concerns, and growing naval competition among regional and global powers.

With the Quad alliance (India, US, Japan, Australia) ramping up naval cooperation and tensions flaring over China’s aggressive manoeuvres in the Indo-Pacific, India’s war games in its backyard serve as a reminder of its maritime power projection.

A senior Navy official, speaking on condition of anonymity, stated:

“TROPEX 25 is not just an exercise—it’s an operational necessity. The Indian Navy is preparing for a contested maritime environment where threats are unpredictable. This war game ensures that India remains battle-ready, not just on paper, but in real-world scenarios.”

Bigger, Sharper, and More Joint Than Ever Before

TROPEX has grown in scale and sophistication with each iteration. What started as a Navy-led exercise has evolved into a multi-service warfighting platform, integrating the Army, Air Force, and Coast Guard in a way that reflects India’s broader theatre command ambitions.

“The message is clear: India is gearing up for seamless joint operations. Future wars won’t be fought in silos, and TROPEX is preparing us for that reality,” said a senior defence analyst.

With China’s aggressive naval expansion, tensions in the South China Sea, and the Indian Ocean emerging as the next big battleground, India’s TROPEX 25 is a clear demonstration of strength, deterrence, and readiness.