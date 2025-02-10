India’s Fifth-Generation Fighter AMCA’s Full-Scale Model to be Unveiled at Aero India 2025

Bengaluru, India – India’s ambitious fifth-generation Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) is set to be a key attraction at Aero India 2025, as the country takes a significant leap in its indigenous fighter jet program. The five-day-long aerospace exhibition, scheduled from February 10 to 14 at Yelahanka Air Force Station, will serve as a platform for showcasing India’s cutting-edge defence technologies. Designed by the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) for the Indian Air Force (IAF), the AMCA will be displayed in full-scale engineering model form, marking a major milestone in its development journey.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), in a statement, revealed that the AMCA will incorporate next-generation Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies, significantly enhancing its operational effectiveness. AI-powered features such as an electronic pilot, net-centric warfare systems, integrated vehicle health management, and an internal weapons bay are expected to make AMCA one of the most advanced fighter jets of its generation.

AI-Powered Capabilities to Boost AMCA’s Combat Efficiency

The AI-powered electronic pilot is one of the standout technological advancements in the AMCA program. This sophisticated system integrates multi-sensor data fusion to improve situational awareness, an automated target identification system, a pilot decision support system, and a combined vision system for navigation in low-visibility conditions. The AI-driven features will reduce pilot workload and enhance mission success rates, making the 25-ton fighter jet a formidable force in modern aerial combat.

One of the defining characteristics of the AMCA is its manned and unmanned teaming capabilities. This feature allows the aircraft to operate alongside autonomous drone systems, increasing its combat effectiveness and survivability. According to the ADA, the incorporation of AI will accelerate AMCA’s development while ensuring it remains at par with contemporary fifth-generation fighter jets developed by global aerospace leaders.

AMCA Engineering Model on Display at Aero India 2025

As part of the India Pavilion at Aero India 2025, the ADA will unveil a full-scale engineering model of the AMCA to highlight the progress made in its development. The model is a result of extensive design iterations, which, according to experts, are part of the standard development cycle of modern combat aircraft. Defence analysts believe the final production variant of the AMCA will continue to evolve with further refinements, just as seen in the development of advanced fighters worldwide.

The stealth multirole fighter is expected to be equipped with supercruise capabilities, thrust vectoring, and advanced avionics, positioning it as a strategic asset for the IAF’s future fleet. With an internal weapons bay and a focus on stealth technology, the AMCA aims to provide superior air superiority, deep strike capabilities, and electronic warfare capabilities.

Aero India 2025: A Global Aerospace Spectacle

Meanwhile, preparations are in full swing for Aero India 2025, Asia’s premier aerospace and defence exhibition. The 15th edition of the biennial event promises to be a spectacular showcase of technological advancements, drawing major defence manufacturers, government officials, and military leaders from across the globe.

Among the key highlights of the show is the Combat Air Teaming System (CATS) Warrior, a cutting-edge unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) developed to complement manned fighter aircraft. A full-scale demonstrator of the CATS Warrior will be exhibited at the India Pavilion, reflecting India’s commitment to next-generation air combat technologies.

Adding to the excitement, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) will showcase its indigenous defence platforms, including the Light Utility Helicopter (LUH) and the CATS Warrior. HAL’s participation will underscore India’s advancements in self-reliant defence manufacturing, aligning with the government’s Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

India’s Leap Toward Indigenous Fighter Jet Development

The unveiling of AMCA at Aero India 2025 signifies a historic moment in India’s aerospace journey. As a fifth-generation stealth fighter, it will not only boost the IAF’s combat capabilities but also place India among the select nations capable of developing advanced stealth fighters. The integration of AI-driven systems, superior avionics, and manned-unmanned teaming will make AMCA a potent force in the modern battlefield.