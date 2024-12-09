INS Tushil, India’s Latest Stealth Frigate, Commissioned in Russia, Bolstering Naval Power

Kaliningrad, Russia - In a moment that further cements the strong Indo-Russian ties, the Indian Navy has welcomed its latest powerhouse, INS Tushil (F 70), into its fleet. Commissioned at the Yantar Shipyard in Kaliningrad, Russia, the event was graced by Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh, who underscored the growing strength of India’s naval capabilities and the deep, time-tested bond between India and Russia.

Shri Rajnath Singh took the stage to call the commissioning of INS Tushil a proud milestone. He didn’t mince words when he praised Russia’s unwavering support of India’s vision of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat,’ pointing to how the ship's increasing “Made in India” content reflects the collaborative success of both nations.

A Strong Bond, A Strong Ship

"The Tushil is a prime example of what our industries can achieve when we come together," Singh remarked. He also made sure to emphasize that this ship wasn’t just another military asset—it was a clear message of technological prowess and strategic partnership.

The Raksha Mantri also reaffirmed the shared responsibility of both countries in maintaining peace and security, particularly in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). From countering piracy and smugglers to being first responders in times of humanitarian crises, the Indian Navy is playing an essential role as a “net security provider,” Singh said.

“We, along with our friends in the region, ensure maritime trade remains safe and secure,” he added, reiterating India’s commitment to keeping vital sea lanes free from threats.

INS Tushil: The Ship That Means Business

INS Tushil is no ordinary frigate. Built as part of the upgraded Krivak III-class (Project 1135.6), the ship has a lot of firepower and advanced tech wrapped in a stealthy, streamlined design. Whether it’s air, surface, underwater, or electromagnetic warfare, Tushil has it covered.

Key features of the ship include:

BrahMos Supersonic Cruise Missiles: These jointly developed missiles add a serious punch to their strike capabilities.

Shtil Surface-to-Air Missiles: With enhanced ranges, these missiles give Tushil a solid edge in air defence.

Anti-Submarine Warfare: Armed with torpedoes, rockets, and helicopters like the Kamov 28 and 31, Tushil is ready to tackle underwater threats head-on.

Stealth and Automation: With its stealth design and high degree of automation, Tushil can survive and fight in high-threat environments, all while maintaining exceptional operational efficiency.

It’s powered by a gas turbine propulsion system, capable of pushing the ship to speeds greater than 30 knots. In short, it’s built for blue-water operations and can handle everything the open sea throws at it.

A Ship with a Legacy

INS Tushil didn’t just appear overnight. Its keel was laid back in 2013, and it’s taken years of hard work to get to this point. After its launch in 2021, the ship underwent a rigorous series of trials, including testing its Russian-built weapon systems and ensuring everything from propulsion to combat readiness was up to scratch. It’s now set to reach India in near-combat-ready condition, poised to strengthen the Navy’s reach and strategic flexibility.

Captain Peter Varghese, a specialist in gunnery and missile systems, is at the helm of this impressive vessel. His leadership will be crucial in ensuring Tushil lives up to its promises in both peacetime operations and potential combat scenarios.

A Step Forward for Indo-Russian Cooperation

The ceremony also saw remarks from Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff, who acknowledged the exceptional work done by both Russian and Indian teams. "The integration of Indian systems with Russian technology has set a new standard for quality and capability," he said, applauding the teams involved in making Tushil a reality.

Russian Defence officials, including Deputy Minister of Defence Mr. Alexander Vasilyevich Fomin and the Governor of Kaliningrad Mr. Alexey Sergeyevich Besprozvannykh, were present to witness this momentous occasion. Their presence reinforced the importance of the bilateral relationship between the two countries.

New Frontiers for Collaboration

Looking to the future, Shri Rajnath Singh spoke with optimism about the expanding areas of cooperation between India and Russia. He pointed out that, apart from strengthening existing ties, both nations are now looking to explore new areas like artificial intelligence, cyber security, space exploration, and counter-terrorism.

“Together, we will take our cooperation to new heights,” he said, hinting at the vast potential that remains untapped.