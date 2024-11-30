Search icon
Published 18:26 IST, November 30th 2024

INS Vikramaditya to Rejoin Active Fleet Post ₹1207.5 Crore Refit at Cochin Shipyard

The Ministry of Defence has signed a ₹1207.5 crore contract with Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) for the Short Refit and Dry Docking (SRDD) of INS Vikramaditya.

Reported by: Yuvraj Tyagi
INS Vikramaditya | Image: INS Vikramaditya

Kochi, India - The Ministry of Defence on November 30, 2024, inked a significant contract with Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) for the Short Refit and Dry Docking (SRDD) of the Indian Navy’s flagship aircraft carrier, INS Vikramaditya. The ₹1207.5 crore project is set to bolster India’s naval capabilities, enhance the carrier’s combat readiness, and provide a substantial boost to the Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India initiatives.

Commissioned into the Indian Navy in November 2013, INS Vikramaditya is a crucial component of India’s maritime strength. The aircraft carrier will undergo essential maintenance and upgrades at Cochin Shipyard Limited, with the refit expected to significantly enhance its operational capabilities. Once completed, the carrier will rejoin the active fleet of the Indian Navy, better equipped to perform its strategic and tactical roles.

Key Features and Historical Background of INS Vikramaditya

Originally built as Baku in 1987 for the Soviet Navy, the vessel was later renamed Admiral Gorshkov and served the Russian Navy until its decommissioning in 1996. After extensive negotiations, India acquired the ship in 2004 and retrofitted it into a modern aircraft carrier, commissioning it as INS Vikramaditya in 2013.

The carrier spans 284 meters in length, with a draught of 10 meters. It boasts the capacity to carry and operate MiG-29K fighter jets and various helicopters and is armed with advanced weapons systems, including anti-ship missiles, guided bombs, rockets, and air-to-air missiles.

This refit project underscores Cochin Shipyard Limited’s emerging role as a Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul (MRO) hub, a critical component in developing India’s defence industrial ecosystem.

The project will engage around 50 Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), generating employment for over 3,500 skilled personnel. It positions CSL as a leader in supporting naval modernization and self-reliance in defence technology.

Boost to Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat

The SRDD project aligns with the Government of India’s vision to strengthen domestic manufacturing capabilities in defence. By involving Indian industries and MSMEs, it reinforces the principles of self-reliance and innovation, key tenets of the Atmanirbhar Bharat mission.

As the flagship of the Indian Navy, INS Vikramaditya symbolizes India’s maritime prowess. This refit not only upgrades its combat potential but also marks a milestone in India's journey toward defence self-sufficiency. With Cochin Shipyard Limited at the helm, the project is expected to elevate the nation’s capability to maintain and modernize its fleet while creating significant economic and strategic opportunities. 

Updated 18:26 IST, November 30th 2024

