Is the U.S. Ready for Space-Based Missile Defense? Trump’s Executive Order Revives Controversial Concept

Washington DC, USA - President Donald Trump has just signed a game-changing executive order aimed at overhauling the United States' missile defense strategy, and it's clear this isn't just about protecting against rogue nations like North Korea and Iran anymore. This new directive, titled “The Iron Dome For America,” is designed to adapt the U.S. defense strategy to face the growing threats from near-peer adversaries like China and Russia, who have developed increasingly sophisticated missile technologies. It’s a big pivot, one that promises to strengthen the nation’s defense posture in the face of complex missile threats – but does it hold up under scrutiny?

The New Focus: A Layered Defense for the Modern Age

The idea behind “The Iron Dome For America” isn’t just about building a one-size-fits-all defense shield. Trump’s executive order calls for a new missile defense system that will focus on a broad range of threats, from hypersonic weapons to cruise missiles – all the way down to ballistic missile defense. Experts agree: this is necessary. Tom Karako, a missile defense expert, says the U.S. is most vulnerable to low-altitude cruise missile threats, which are harder to track and intercept than the more traditional, high-altitude ballistic missiles, as per a Defence News report. It’s clear that cruise missiles, which can be launched from land, air, or sea, pose a serious challenge because of their low and unpredictable flight paths. For these, traditional radar systems simply don’t cut it.

It’s not like the U.S. military hasn’t been trying to deal with these types of threats before. For years, the Pentagon has been mulling over how to defend the homeland from cruise missile attacks, but for a long time, the focus has been largely on rogue states, with near-peer threats taking a backseat. This new order seeks to turn the tide, putting cruise missile defense at the forefront, followed by more high-tech defenses for hypersonic missiles and ballistic missiles.

A Bold Vision, But What About the Costs?

The order also revives a concept that’s been on the backburner for decades – space-based interceptors. These are interceptors placed in space that would take out incoming missiles during their “boost phase,” before they have a chance to do any damage. It’s a concept that was originally championed during the Reagan administration, but due to high costs and technical hurdles, it was scrapped repeatedly. So, why bring it back now?

Trump’s new order clearly states that the development of these space-based interceptors should be a priority. It’s an ambitious move, no doubt. However, there are significant hurdles to overcome – both technological and financial. Building and maintaining a space-based interceptor system would be extraordinarily expensive, and there are still big questions about how feasible it is. Can the technology actually work? And more importantly, is it the best solution for dealing with missiles that could already be too close to their targets by the time they’re detected from space?

Cruise Missiles Still the Toughest Nut to Crack

Let’s face it – cruise missiles are still the real problem. While the U.S. has long had strategies in place to deal with high-flying ICBMs, cruise missiles present a different kind of challenge. These low-flying missiles can evade detection from traditional radar systems, making them much harder to track and intercept. And once they’re in the air, they can come at you from all directions in rapid succession, complicating any response. With only minutes to react, U.S. defense officials are scrambling to develop systems that can detect and neutralize these threats before they cause damage.

Test firing of a cruise missile, Hwasal-2 in North Korea Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024. | AP

The Pentagon has been working on this for years, and there were signs of progress before the work slowed down in favor of other priorities. Trump’s new directive is a recognition that cruise missiles – whether they’re launched from land, air, or sea – are not going away, and the U.S. needs a solution, fast.

A Complicated Push for Space-Based Defenses

One of the most controversial aspects of Trump’s new order is the renewed focus on space-based interceptors. After all, putting interceptors in space could open a Pandora’s box of issues. First off, there’s the question of feasibility. The technology simply isn’t there yet, and space-based interceptors have been a tough sell for many experts. As Tom Karako points out, space-based systems wouldn’t be useful for intercepting lower-flying threats like cruise missiles or hypersonic weapons – they’re just too close to the Earth’s surface. So, are space-based interceptors even the right tool for the job?

The Long-Range Hypersonic Weapon system is deployed in Indo-Pacific Command's AoR. | US Army

Then, there’s the geopolitics of it all. If the U.S. moves forward with a space-based interceptor program, it could escalate tensions and trigger a space arms race. Space is already becoming a battleground of sorts, and adding military interceptors to the mix could further complicate international relations, particularly with China and Russia, who are investing heavily in their own space-based capabilities.

Looking Ahead: Deadlines Looming

As part of the order, the Department of Defense has been given a tight deadline: the Pentagon must submit an initial design plan for the new missile defense architecture within 60 days, followed by a final implementation report by June 1. The clock is ticking, and the race to develop a system that can address the full spectrum of missile threats is on. But with technical challenges still lingering, particularly in space-based defense systems, it’s unclear how quickly the U.S. can turn this vision into reality.

The order also dovetails with a broader effort to streamline the Pentagon’s priorities and ensure that the U.S. military is ready to face the growing threats of the 21st century. In addition to the missile defense push, Trump is continuing to promote a merit-based defense strategy, ensuring that the most qualified individuals rise to leadership positions, regardless of race, gender, or ethnicity.

A New National Conversation in Space-Based Defense

At the heart of Trump’s new executive order is the clear recognition that missile defense needs to evolve. With peer adversaries advancing their missile capabilities, the U.S. can’t afford to sit back and wait. The question, however, is whether the space-based interceptor strategy is truly the way forward, or if it’s just an ambitious vision that will face the same roadblocks as before.