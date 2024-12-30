Kalvari-Class Submarines to Get Advanced Torpedo Systems Under MoD’s Rs 877 Crore Contract

New Delhi, India - The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has taken a significant step to bolster the Indian Navy’s submarine fleet by signing two critical contracts worth approximately Rs 2,867 crore. These contracts aim to enhance the endurance and firepower of the Navy's conventional submarines. The agreements were signed in the presence of Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh in New Delhi on December 30, 2024.

Air Independent Propulsion (AIP) Plug Construction and Integration

Value: Rs 1,990 crore

Partner: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL), Mumbai

Details: The project involves the construction of an Air Independent Propulsion (AIP) Plug, incorporating the indigenously developed DRDO-AIP system, and its integration into Indian submarines.

Significance: AIP technology will enable conventional submarines to remain submerged for extended durations, improving operational endurance. The initiative aligns with the Government of India’s ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ mission, promoting indigenous capabilities and reducing reliance on foreign technology. The project is expected to generate employment equivalent to nearly three lakh man-days.

Electronic Heavy Weight Torpedo (EHWT) Integration

Value: Rs 877 crore

Partner: Naval Group, France

Details: The integration of the Electronic Heavy Weight Torpedo, developed by DRDO, into the Navy’s Kalvari-Class submarines will significantly boost their firepower.

Significance: The collaborative effort between the Indian Navy, DRDO, and Naval Group will enhance the lethality of the Kalvari-Class submarines, ensuring they remain combat-ready for modern maritime challenges.

Addressing Critical Needs for Endurance and Firepower

These developments address critical needs for endurance and firepower in the Navy’s fleet, strengthening India’s underwater combat capabilities. The AIP project underlines the growing maturity of India’s defence technology ecosystem, with DRDO leading the development.

Moreover, the partnership with Naval Group, France, highlights India’s ability to engage in collaborative defence projects while retaining indigenous control over key systems.