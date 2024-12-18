New-Age INS Nirdeshak to Reinforces India’s SAGAR Vision and Maritime Self-Reliance

Visakhapatnam, India – In a grand ceremony held at the Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam, the Hon’ble Raksha Rajya Mantri (RRM), Shri Sanjay Seth, today presided over the commissioning of Nirdeshak, the second vessel of the Survey Vessel (Large) Project. The event, hosted by Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command, was attended by senior naval officials, representatives from Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE), and other distinguished dignitaries.

Nirdeshak exemplifies India’s steadfast commitment to self-reliance under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative. Constructed by GRSE Kolkata with over 80% indigenous content, the vessel underscores the collaborative efforts of the Indian Navy’s Warship Design Bureau, public sector undertakings like Steel Authority of India Ltd. (SAIL), and numerous MSMEs and private industry partners.

The ship is a reincarnation of the erstwhile Nirdeshak, which served the Indian Navy with distinction for 32 years before being decommissioned in 2014. With its advanced design and state-of-the-art capabilities, the new Nirdeshak sets new benchmarks in naval hydrography while paying homage to its illustrious predecessor.

Cutting-Edge Features and Capabilities

Nirdeshak is equipped with advanced operational systems and cutting-edge technology for hydrographic surveys and maritime navigation. The ship boasts a top speed of over 18 knots and an endurance of 25 days at sea, enabling extended operations.

The commissioning of Nirdeshak marks a significant milestone in the Indian Navy’s efforts to modernize its hydrographic fleet and enhance its maritime domain awareness. Hydrographic surveys play a critical role in maritime navigation, marine construction, dredging, offshore energy exploration, and the laying of subsea cables for telecommunications and power.

The science of hydrography involves the collection and analysis of data on seabed conditions, tides, currents, and submerged obstructions. Traditionally conducted using sounding lines or echo-sounding techniques, modern surveys increasingly rely on sophisticated electronic sensors and aerial systems, particularly in shallow waters.

Supporting Indian Navy’s SAGAR Vision

The commissioning of Nirdeshak reinforces India’s SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) vision, which emphasizes regional security, economic development, and environmental sustainability. The vessel’s capabilities will not only bolster India’s naval strength but also support scientific exploration and promote regional maritime cooperation.

The hydrographic fleet plays a crucial role in ensuring maritime safety and supporting India’s expanding offshore infrastructure, including wind farms, oil exploration, and subsea cable routes. Nirdeshak adds a new dimension to these efforts, showcasing India’s technological prowess and leadership in maritime innovation.

A Moment of National Pride

Speaking at the ceremony, RRM Shri Sanjay Seth highlighted the importance of indigenisation in defence manufacturing. He stated, “The commissioning of Nirdeshak is a testament to our nation’s resolve to achieve self-reliance in defence. This vessel, built with indigenous expertise, reflects our ability to meet the evolving needs of the Indian Navy and reinforces our leadership in the maritime domain.”

Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar also expressed pride in the vessel’s capabilities, noting its importance in advancing India’s hydrographic expertise. He added, “The Nirdeshak will serve as a vital asset, supporting not only the Indian Navy’s strategic needs but also our commitment to fostering regional maritime security.”