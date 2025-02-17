Pakistan Escalates LoC Attacks Ahead of Ceasefire Anniversary, Indian Army Stays Battle-Ready

Poonch, Kashmir – In yet another desperate attempt to provoke India, Pakistan resorted to sniper fire targeting Indian Army soldiers deployed in the forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch. However, this cowardly attack fell flat as Indian troops had a narrow escape and retaliated swiftly, forcing the enemy to retreat.

The incident, which took place Sunday afternoon, saw multiple sniper rounds being fired from across the border—another classic display of Pakistan’s habitual ceasefire violations. An Army official, speaking to Republic Media Network, confirmed that the sniper fire was met with an "appropriate and effective response." He further stated, "The attackers were silenced, and no casualties were reported on our side. Our troops remain on high alert for any further misadventure from across the border."

Pakistan’s Cheap Tactics: Third Sniping Attempt in a Week

Pakistan’s obsession with cross-border mischief is nothing new, but its recent focus on sniper attacks signals a dangerous escalation. This was the third such sniping incident in a week.

Nowshera Sector, Rajouri: An Indian Army soldier was hit in the shoulder by sniper fire last week. Battal Sector, Akhnoor (February 14): Pakistan deliberately targeted an Army soldier on the anniversary of the Pulwama terror attack—a sickening reminder of its terrorist mindset. Poonch (Yesterday): Yet again, Pakistan failed miserably as its sniper fire was met with a fierce counterattack.

These attacks, conveniently timed ahead of the fourth anniversary of the 2021 Ceasefire Agreement, expose Pakistan’s insincerity when it comes to peace. Despite formal commitments, Islamabad continues to double down on its proxy war against India, proving yet again that it simply cannot be trusted.

LoC Heats Up: Exchange of Fire in Poonch

The sniper attacks are not isolated incidents. On Sunday morning, Pakistan’s forces resorted to small-arms fire on an Indian post in the Gulpur sector of Poonch. But in a now-familiar pattern, they quickly regretted their decision when Indian forces returned fire with unmatched precision and firepower.

An Army official noted, “Pakistani troops initiated unprovoked firing around 11 a.m., but were effectively countered. They quickly fell silent once our side responded." No casualties were reported on the Indian side.

The ceasefire agreement may officially be in place, but Pakistan's rogue elements continue to violate it with impunity. Their actions are not just reckless but outright pathetic—an attempt to stay relevant despite their worsening domestic chaos.

Pakistan’s Playbook: Sniper Attacks, IEDs, and Terror

Pakistan’s modus operandi remains unchanged—use snipers, plant IEDs, and push infiltrators to stir trouble in Jammu and Kashmir. Earlier this month:

Two Indian soldiers, including a Captain, were martyred in Akhnoor.

An IED explosion planted by suspected Pakistani operatives killed two Army personnel.

Two soldiers were injured in Rajouri and Poonch in separate ceasefire violations.

Indian forces retaliated fiercely, inflicting heavy losses on Pakistan’s side—though Islamabad, as usual, remains in denial.

The growing number of sniper attacks is a clear indication that Pakistan remains a state sponsor of terrorism. When its economy is in shambles, when its own people are protesting against its failing leadership, what does the Pakistani establishment do? It distracts with cross-border attacks, hoping to keep its fragile military intelligence apparatus relevant.

J&K Lieutenant Governor: ‘Indian Army Giving Befitting Response’

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, responding to Republic Media Network’s questions, reaffirmed that India will not tolerate Pakistan’s misadventures.

"The Indian Army is fully capable of defending the nation’s borders and is giving Pakistan a befitting response," he said. He also emphasized that the J&K Police is cracking down on terror networks and their sympathizers. “Operations against terrorism will not stop under any circumstances. Establishing lasting peace in the region is our top priority,” he added.

Despite multiple peace overtures, Pakistan remains a habitual offender. Its Army and ISI continue to push the agenda of bleeding India through a thousand cuts—whether through sniping, ceasefire violations, or infiltrating terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir.

But Pakistan seems to forget that today’s India is not the India of the past. Every provocation is met with a punishing response. The Indian Army has made it clear: Any attack will be avenged. Ceasefire violations will be met with crushing firepower. Terror infiltration attempts will be neutralized at the border itself.