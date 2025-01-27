‘Whole World Knows Who Promotes Terrorism’ says India, Urges Pakistan to Act

New Delhi, India - India has strongly criticized Pakistan for its continued support of terrorism, asserting that the global community is fully aware of the key perpetrators of cross-border terrorism. Addressing a press briefing on Friday, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal reiterated India's firm stance, urging Pakistan to take immediate and concrete action to curb terrorist activities originating from its soil.

Jaiswal’s remarks came in response to a recent statement by Pakistan’s Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), which accused India of politicizing its military following comments made by Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi. The ISPR statement followed General Dwivedi’s assertion that Pakistan remains the “epicentre of terrorism” and is directly responsible for fueling violence in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Everyone Knows the Genesis of Terrorism": MEA

When questioned about ISPR’s claims, Jaiswal dismissed them outright, stating, “The whole world knows who is promoting terrorism. In India, when we face terror-related attacks, we are well aware of their origins and the root of cross-border terrorism. In this context, Pakistan's allegations of politicization are irrelevant.”

An Indian CAPF personnel is taken to hospital after an injury amid a gunbattle in Srinagar, Nov2024. | AP

He further added that India has repeatedly called upon Pakistan to take tangible steps to dismantle the terror infrastructure operating within its borders, underscoring that "certain nations continue to harbour and support terrorist networks despite international pressure."

General Dwivedi Calls Pakistan the “Epicenter of Terrorism”

During his annual Army Day press conference on January 13, Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi unequivocally blamed Pakistan for the persistent unrest in Jammu and Kashmir. He pointed out that nearly 80 per cent of terrorists active in the region are of Pakistani origin, highlighting Pakistan’s ongoing support for infiltration and militancy.

"If the support from Pakistan continues, terrorist infiltration will persist," General Dwivedi stated. He emphasized that the Indian Army has been taking decisive action to neutralize terrorist threats and maintain peace in the region.

J&K Residents Reject Violence, Embrace Peace

The Army Chief further noted a positive shift in the local sentiment in Jammu and Kashmir, citing the recently held parliamentary and assembly elections that witnessed an impressive 60 per cent voter turnout. He asserted that the participation of the Kashmiri people in democratic processes is a clear indication of their desire for peace and stability, contrary to Pakistan's attempts to destabilize the region.

"The people of Jammu and Kashmir are shunning violence, but our western adversary, Pakistan, continues to orchestrate it," General Dwivedi remarked.

Increased Troop Deployment and Counter-Terrorism Successes

Providing insights into the Indian Army's counter-terrorism efforts, General Dwivedi revealed that the Army had inducted 15,000 additional troops in 2024, resulting in a significant decline in violence levels. He further disclosed that security forces successfully neutralized 73 terrorists in recent operations, of which 60 per cent were Pakistani nationals.

India’s proactive approach, combined with the efforts of local security agencies, has reportedly created an environment that discourages militancy and infiltration attempts.