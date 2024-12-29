INS Tushil, India’s Newest Russia-Built Warship, Set To Reach By Mid-February

New Delhi: INS Tushil, India’s newest stealth missile frigate, which was commissioned into the Indian Navy on December 9 at the Yantar Shipyard in Russia’s Kaliningrad, is set to reach India’s western coast by mid-February. According to the defence officials, the warship will be a part of the Mumbai-based Western Fleet.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who attended the commissioning ceremony, hailed INS Tushil as a "proud testament" to India's growing maritime power. He also described the event as a "significant milestone" in strengthening the long-standing friendship between India and Russia.

As part of efforts to strengthen naval cooperation and bilateral ties between India and Morocco, INS Tushil made a stop in Morocco’s Casablanca, on December 27, as it made its way to India. The warship will also conduct anti-piracy patrols in the Gulf of Guinea, located off the coast of West Africa before it reaches India.

In October 2023, India and the European Union held their first naval exercise in the Gulf of Guinea aimed at boosting maritime security and fighting piracy. INS Sumedha, an offshore patrol vessel, joined forces with Italian, Spanish, and French warships during the exercise.

INS Tushil is an upgraded Krivak III class frigate, part of Project 1135.6, and is one of six such vessels built for the Indian Navy. It is equipped with advanced weapons like BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles, Shtil surface-to-air missiles, and an upgraded medium-range anti-air gun system. The warship is also designed for operations across air, surface, underwater, and electromagnetic domains.

Notably, INS Tushil has around 26% indigenous content, which is double that of the previous Teg-class frigates. Contributions came from 33 Indian firms, including Bharat Electronics Limited, BrahMos Aerospace, and Nova Integrated Systems, a subsidiary of Tata Advanced Systems Limited.

INS Tushil is part of a $2.5 billion deal with Russia for four more Krivak/Talwar class stealth frigates for the Indian Navy. Two of these ships are being built at the Yantar shipyard in Russia, while the remaining two will be constructed at Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) with technology transfer from Russia. The second frigate, named Tamal, is expected to be commissioned into the Indian Navy in mid-2025.