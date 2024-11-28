Search icon
  • India Tests Nuclear-Capable K4 Ballistic Missile From INS Arighaat

Published 14:39 IST, November 28th 2024

India Tests Nuclear-Capable K4 Ballistic Missile From INS Arighaat

This marks the first test of the K-4 missile from the INS Arighaat, which was commissioned into the Indian Navy in August this year.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Manisha Roy
K-4 nuclear-capable ballistic missile tested by Indian Navy from submarine INS Arighaat | Image: Republic Digital

New Delhi: In a significant boost to India's defence capabilities, the Indian Navy has successfully tested the K-4 ballistic missile from the newly-inducted nuclear submarine INS Arighaat. The test firing of the nuclear-capable submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) which has a range of 3,500 km, took place off Visakhapatnam coast on Wednesday, news agency ANI, citing Defence sources, reported. The test results were being analysed.

Quoting Defence sources, ANI reported, "Indian Navy yesterday carried out the test firing of the 3,500 Km K-4 ballistic missile from the newly-inducted nuclear submarine INS Arighaat. The test results are being analysed. The boat is operated by the Strategic Forces Command." With this achievement, a new feather has been added to India's nuclear armament.

This marks the first test of the K-4 missile from the INS Arighaat, which was commissioned into the Indian Navy in August this year. So far, the K-4 has only been tested from submersible pontoons over the last several years.

"The test of the ballistic missile was done for the full range. The details are being analysed and the top military and political brass would be briefed by officials concerned on the exact details after complete analysis," ANI, quoting Defence sources, further wrote.

The Indian Navy had inducted the submarine in August in the Vishakhapatnam-based Ship Building Centre. The sources said that prior to the full-range test of the missile, the DRDO had carried out extensive trials of the launch of the missile to be fired from underwater platforms. The Indian Navy is now planning to carry out more tests of the missile system. The Navy has two nuclear submarines with the capability to fire ballistic missiles, including the INS Arihant and the Arighaat. The third boat has also been launched and is expected to be inducted next year.

This feat underlines India's ability to enhance its second-strike capability, reinforcing its position as a key player in maintaining regional security and global nuclear deterrence. The test underscores the country’s commitment to bolstering its strategic assets.

(With ANI inputs)

Updated 17:08 IST, November 28th 2024

