Nag Mk 2 Missile Hits the Mark: Successful Field Trials Prove Precision Power at Pokhran | Watch

New Delhi: The indigenous anti-tank missile, Nag MK2, has successfully completed its field evaluation trials at the Pokhran Field Range in Rajasthan, showcasing India's defence capabilities. The trials were conducted in the presence of senior Indian Army officers demonstrating the missile's precision and effectiveness in destroying targets across various ranges.

The officials said that the Nag Mk 2, a third-generation anti-tank fire-and-forget guided missile, underwent three field trials, successfully hitting all targets with precision. The missile system's firing range was validated, and the Nag Missile Carrier version-2 was also field-evaluated.

According to the officials, after the successful completion of these trials, the entire Nag Mk 2 weapon system is now ready for induction into the Indian Army.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the Indian Army, and industry partners for the successful field evaluation trials of the entire weapon system of Nag Mk 2.

A congratulatory post was tweeted on X by the Defence Minister's official handle, saying, "Field Evaluation Trials of indigenously developed Nag Mk 2, the third generation Anti-Tank Fire and Forget Guided Missile was successfully flight tested at Pokhran Field Range. RM Shri Rajnath Singh has congratulated DRDO India, the Indian Army and the industry for successful field evaluation trials of the entire weapon system of Nag Mk 2."