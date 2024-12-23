Stealth Warship INS Tushil Docks In London on Maiden Operational Deployment

New Delhi: INS Tushil, the newest multi-role stealth-guided missile frigate of the Indian Navy, has arrived in London for its first port of call during its maiden operational deployment.

Commodore Robert Bellfield, Royal Navy Commander London and Eastern England, received the Indian Navy warship on behalf of UK government on Sunday.

“An honour to welcome INS Tushil to London, for her first foreign visit. This occasion is a demonstration of the close relationship between the Indian Navy and the Royal Navy, our two nations, and our shared interests,” said Bellfield.

India’s Acting High Commissioner to the UK, Sujit Ghosh, also paid a visit to the warship docked on the river Thames before it departs on Monday evening.

(India's Acting High Commissioner to UK, Sujit Ghosh (C) /Image Source: X/@HCI_London)

The ship, built in Russia and commissioned on December 9 in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh , departed from Kaliningrad on December 17.

As per a statement from the Ministry of Defence, the ship will travel through the Baltic Sea, North Sea, and Atlantic Ocean, before finally reaching the Indian Ocean, making stops at several friendly countries along the way.

“The maiden deployment of INS Tushil will focus on key goals of the Indian Navy, such as diplomatic, military, and constabulary missions. The ship will conduct joint patrols and maritime partnership exercises with various navies along its route, including in piracy-prone regions,” the ministry noted.

During its port calls, the ship will participate in capacity-building programs with the host navies and engage with senior military and government leaders. The visits will also offer opportunities to connect with the Indian diaspora in the region.

The ministry emphasized that INS Tushil’s visits and exercises are designed to strengthen India’s maritime partnerships with regional nations and reinforce the Indian Navy’s commitment to ensuring the safety of the global seafaring community.