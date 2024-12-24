Manipur, India - As India grapples with the ethnic unrest between the Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur, a disturbing narrative is emerging: foreign missionaries, allegedly backed by the US Baptist Church, are being accused of exploiting the situation for their own agenda. These reports raise serious concerns about the role of Western elements in meddling with India’s internal affairs under the guise of humanitarian work and religious outreach.

Western Missionaries: Fanning the Flames

The Legal Rights Observatory (LRO) has flagged the activities of foreign missionaries in conflict-prone regions like Nagaland and Manipur. According to the LRO, the US Baptist Church is funding dubious projects like “Nagaland for Christ”, which have links with banned militant outfits such as the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN). In Manipur, the situation has become even more precarious.

Daniel Stephen Courney, a blacklisted American preacher, managed to sneak into India last August despite being deported in 2017 for violating visa norms. At a Kuki refugee camp in Churachandpur, he delivered an incendiary sermon branding the Indian government and Meitei Hindus as “enemies.” His speech, captured on video and circulated online, stoked ethnic tensions and added fuel to the already volatile situation. Furthermore, a video posted by an X user showed Courney distributing drones and military equipment such as plate carriers to Kuki insurgents.

A Pattern of Visa Violations and Covert Agendas

This isn’t an isolated incident. Western missionaries have a long history of flouting Indian laws. Earlier this year, two Americans, John Matthew Boone and Michael James Flinchum, were caught attending a Baptist convention in Assam on tourist visas. In 2022, German nationals and Swedish preachers were deported for similar violations.

The Sudan Interior Mission (SIM), infamous for mass conversions in Africa, is also under scrutiny. Operating near the Assam- Meghalaya border, its activities are raising red flags among local communities and Indian authorities alike. These groups often operate in areas vulnerable to social unrest, creating a dangerous cocktail of religious conversions and ethnic strife.

Twisting the Narrative

What’s particularly galling is the narrative being peddled by Western groups and governments about the Manipur crisis. They’ve framed the conflict as a one-sided attack on Christians, conveniently ignoring that both the Meitei and Kuki communities have suffered. Temples and churches have been attacked, and thousands have been displaced. Yet, Western narratives deliberately skew the facts to portray Christians as the sole victims, raising funds and international sympathy under this false pretence.

Former Indian intelligence officials have pointed out that such selective storytelling aligns with a broader agenda of undermining India’s sovereignty. Western NGOs and governments use these narratives to interfere in India’s internal matters, portraying their actions as humanitarian while sowing discord.

India’s Firm Stance

The Indian government has been proactive in curbing this interference. Stricter visa rules for missionaries and tighter regulation of foreign donations under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) have helped to some extent. Yet, loopholes remain, allowing organizations to funnel funds into India under the radar.

In May 2023, the Adventist Development and Relief Agency (ADRA) offered $280,000 in relief for Manipur following hailstorms. The Manipur government declined the offer, suspecting ulterior motives. The European Union’s promotion of the offer on social media only added to suspicions, as it came shortly after the EU’s resolution calling for an inquiry into the Manipur violence—a resolution India unequivocally rejected as “colonial-minded.”

Similarly, the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) issued a biased report accusing India of human rights violations in Manipur. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) slammed the report, calling it an attempt to undermine India’s handling of its domestic issues.

The Broader Implications

The meddling by foreign missionaries and NGOs in Manipur is not just an isolated issue but part of a broader pattern. These groups exploit vulnerabilities in India, particularly in tribal and conflict-prone areas, to push their agendas under the garb of charity and religion. Such interference disrupts social harmony and undermines India’s sovereignty.