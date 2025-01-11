VIDEO: Indian Army Showcases Futuristic Robotic Mules At Southern Command Investiture Ceremony

Pune: The Southern Command of the Indian Army on Saturday held its Investiture Ceremony at the Bombay Engineers Parade Ground in Pune.

The parade saw the participation of robotic mules, a quadrupedal unmanned ground vehicle designed for reconnaissance and perimeter security.

Robotic Mules Take Part in Investiture Ceremony | WATCH

The robotic mules are also expected to take part in the Republic Day parade this year, according to news agency ANI.

The Army has inducted 100 robotic mules in forward areas while logistics drones are undergoing trials, which will significantly streamline support and movement to forward areas, especially at high altitudes.