  • VIDEO: Indian Army Showcases Futuristic Robotic Mules At Southern Command Investiture Ceremony

Published 22:49 IST, January 11th 2025

VIDEO: Indian Army Showcases Futuristic Robotic Mules At Southern Command Investiture Ceremony

The Southern Command of the Indian Army on Saturday held its Investiture Ceremony at the Bombay Engineers Parade Ground in Pune.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Indian Army showcases robotic mules at Southern Command investiture ceremony in Pune | Image: ANI

Pune: The Southern Command of the Indian Army on Saturday held its Investiture Ceremony at the Bombay Engineers Parade Ground in Pune. 

The parade saw the participation of robotic mules, a quadrupedal unmanned ground vehicle designed for reconnaissance and perimeter security. 

Robotic Mules Take Part in Investiture Ceremony | WATCH

The robotic mules are also expected to take part in the Republic Day parade this year, according to news agency ANI. 

The Army has inducted 100 robotic mules in forward areas while logistics drones are undergoing trials, which will significantly streamline support and movement to forward areas, especially at high altitudes. 


 

Updated 22:52 IST, January 11th 2025

Republic Day Maharashtra
