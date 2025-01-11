Published 22:49 IST, January 11th 2025
VIDEO: Indian Army Showcases Futuristic Robotic Mules At Southern Command Investiture Ceremony
The Southern Command of the Indian Army on Saturday held its Investiture Ceremony at the Bombay Engineers Parade Ground in Pune.
- Defence
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Indian Army showcases robotic mules at Southern Command investiture ceremony in Pune | Image: ANI
Pune: The Southern Command of the Indian Army on Saturday held its Investiture Ceremony at the Bombay Engineers Parade Ground in Pune.
The parade saw the participation of robotic mules, a quadrupedal unmanned ground vehicle designed for reconnaissance and perimeter security.
Robotic Mules Take Part in Investiture Ceremony | WATCH
The robotic mules are also expected to take part in the Republic Day parade this year, according to news agency ANI.
The Army has inducted 100 robotic mules in forward areas while logistics drones are undergoing trials, which will significantly streamline support and movement to forward areas, especially at high altitudes.
Updated 22:52 IST, January 11th 2025