'Ab Continue Chalega Aisa': Abhishek Sharma's Mother Reacts To His Whirlwind Knock Against Punjab Kings | WATCH VIDEO

IPL 2025: Sunrisers Hyderabad have made a thumping comeback in the ongoing eighteenth edition of the Indian Premier League. Prior to the SRH vs PBKS clash, the runners-up of IPL 2024, SRH had lost four consecutive matches and were heavily criticized for their unapologetic approach towards playing an aggressive brand of cricket. But it is the same approach that worked for them in their game against the Punjab Kings, which was a high-scoring affair.

Sunrisers now have two wins from their last six games and are at 4 points with a Net Run Rate (NRR) of -1.245. Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Punjab Kings by 8 wickets. Over 450 runs were scored in the PBKS vs SRH clash. Abhishek Sharma was the star of the night as he scored a quickfire 141 off 55 deliveries with a staggering strike rate of 256.36. Courtesy of Abhishek's heroics, Hyderabad chased down Punjab's 245 runs with nine balls remaining.

Abhishek Sharma's Mother Reacts To His Stellar Knock

The string of four consecutive losses that SRH endured before the Punjab game had also brought Abhishek Sharma's performances as an opener under the scanner. From the six IPL 2025 matches that Abhishek Sharma has played so far, he has scored a total of 192 runs at a strike rate of 202.11. The Sunrisers Hyderabad posted a video of Abhishek Sharma's mother speaking on her son's heroics with the bat against Punjab Kings.

Watch The Video Here

Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma helped Hyderabad start on a very positive note while chasing 246 runs against a very defiant Punjab. Head also scored 66 runs off 37 balls. Sharma and Head amassed a total of 171 runs for the first wicket, and it was enough to outplay Punjab.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Eye Second Consecutive Win