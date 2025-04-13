TMC's Yusuf Pathan Slammed Over 'Chai' Post Amid Murshidabad Violence

Kolkata: As violent protests continue to grip West Bengal’s Murshidabad district over the WAQF (Amendment) Act, BJP has lashed out at newly elected TMC MP and former Indian cricketer Yusuf Pathan over an Instagram Post after 3 people died in violence in last 2 days.

Yusuf Patan is TMC MP from Berhampur, a constituency Just 10 kms away from Murshidabad.

Yusuf Pathan, who represents Berhampur in Lok Sabha, found himself at the center of a political controversy after posting a relaxed picture of himself on Instagram. In the photo, Pathan is seen sipping a cup of tea, appearing calm and relaxed.

His caption read, "Easy afternoon, good chai, and calm surroundings. Just soaking in the moment." The post is 2 days old.

BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla Slams Pathan

Soon after the post went live, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla slammed the TMC MP for his silence on the communal violence in Murshidabad, which is located barely 10 kilometres from Pathan’s constituency.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Poonawalla wrote, "Bengal is burning. HC has said it can’t keep eyes closed and deployed central forces. Mamata Banerjee is encouraging such state-protected violence as Police stays silent! Meanwhile Yusuf Pathan - MP sips tea and soaks in the moment as Hindus get slaughtered… This is TMC"

Social Media Reacts Strongly

Several netizens also reacted sharply to Pathan's post, accusing him of ignoring the plight of Hindus affected by the violence.

One user said, "Hindus are leaving (palayan) from Murshidabad and Malda districts! Additional DG Javed Shamim is in charge police officer of this area! While local TMC MP Yusuf Pathan is chilling with a cup of Chai."

Another wrote, "Murshidabad, an area just 10 kms away from MP Yusuf Pathan’s constituency Berhampur is burning, but he just seems to enjoy his chai in Gucci slippers with calm surroundings…"

Violence over WAQF Amendment Turns Communal, Suvendu Adhikari Claims Religious Persecution

The violence erupted in Murshidabad on Friday evening amid protests against the WAQF (Amendment) Act, recently passed in Parliament. The protests in West Bengal state which is led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, took a communal turn in Murshidabad and surrounding areas.

The BJP has alleged that Hindus are being targeted and forced to flee their homes. Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari accused the ruling Trinamool Congress of "Muslim appeasement politics" and said the state government has failed to protect its people.

In a post on X, Adhikari said, "More than 400 Hindus from Dhulian, Murshidabad driven by fear of religiously driven bigots were forced to flee across the river & take shelter at Par Lalpur High School, Deonapur-Sovapur GP, Baisnabnagar, Malda. Religious persecution in Bengal is real. Appeasement politics of TMC has emboldened radical elements. Hindus are being hunted, our people are running for their lives in their own land."

Calcutta High Court Steps in

Amid rising tension, the Calcutta High Court has ordered the deployment of central forces, including the BSF, in violence-hit areas of Murshidabad to maintain law and order.