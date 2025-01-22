VIDEO | Navy Women Agniveers Play Tune of ‘Jai Jai Bharati’, To Take Part in Band at R-Day

New Delhi: In a historic first, women agniveers will become part of the Indian Navy band at the 76th Republic Day parade.

In preparation for the upcoming Republic Day celebrations, a full dress rehearsal will take place on January 23.The Parade rehearsal will start at 10:30 am on Thursday, from Vijay Chowk and will proceed to Red Fort.

Women Agniveers Play Tune of ‘Jai Jai Bharati’ | WATCH

This year's parade will be graced by the presence of Indonesian President, Prabowo Subianto, as the Chief Guest.

"A 160-member marching contingent and 190-member band contingent from Indonesia will participate in the parade, along with the contingents of Indian Armed Forces, at Kartavya Path", said the Defence Secretary, Rajesh Kumar Singh.

31 Tableaux To Take Part

According to an official press release from the Ministry of Defence, the parade will showcase 31 tableaux from various states, union territories, and central government ministries, highlighting the theme “Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas.”

Two tableaux will specifically showcase the 75 years of the Indian Constitution. Other important highlights are the 150th birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and the India Meteorological Department.

47 Aircraft To Take Part In Flypast