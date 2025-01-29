AFCAT Admit Card 2025 Release Date Announced At afcat.cdac.in, Exam Scheduled for February

The Indian Air Force is scheduled to conduct the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT-01/2025) on February 22 and 23. As per the official AFCAT 2025 notification, the Indian Air Force will release the AFCAT 2025 admit cards on February 7, 2025, starting from 5 pm onwards. Candidates who have registered for the exam can visit the official website, afcat.cdac.in, to check and download their admit cards once the link is activated.

The official notice reads, ''On 07 Feb 25 (1700 hrs) onwards “DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD” to download your Admit Card from the website https://afcat.cdac.in and you will also receive an admit card on your registered email ID. If the candidate does not receive his/ her admit card in their registered email ID or is not able to download the same from the mentioned website, he/ she is required to enquire from the AFCAT Query Cell at C-DAC, Pune. (Phone Nos: 020-25503105 or 020- 25503106). E-mail queries may be addressed to afcatcell@cdac.in.''

AFCAT Admit Card 2025: Steps to Download

Step 1: Go to the official AFCAT website at afcat.cdac.in.

Step 2: Look for the link to 'AFCAT 2025 admit card'.

Step 3: on the link to access the login page.

Step 4: Enter your credentials, including ID and password.

Step 5: Submit your details.

Step 6: Your AFCAT 2025 admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Download and keep the AFCAT 2025 admit card saved for future reference.

AFCAT Exam Pattern 2025

The exam will include questions from General Awareness, Verbal Ability in English, Numerical Ability, Reasoning, and Military Aptitude Test. It will last for two hours. Registration began on December 2 and ended on December 31, 2024.