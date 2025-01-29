Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • Education News /
  • AFCAT Admit Card 2025 Release Date Announced At afcat.cdac.in, Exam Scheduled for February

Published 12:32 IST, January 29th 2025

AFCAT Admit Card 2025 Release Date Announced At afcat.cdac.in, Exam Scheduled for February

This recruitment aims to fill 336 vacancies across various departments. Here is all you need to know.

Reported by: Digital Desk
AFCAT Admit Card 2025 Release Date Announced | Image: Unsplash

The Indian Air Force is scheduled to conduct the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT-01/2025) on February 22 and 23. As per the official AFCAT 2025 notification, the Indian Air Force will release the AFCAT 2025 admit cards on February 7, 2025, starting from 5 pm onwards. Candidates who have registered for the exam can visit the official website, afcat.cdac.in, to check and download their admit cards once the link is activated. 

The official notice reads, ''On 07 Feb 25 (1700 hrs) onwards “DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD” to download your Admit Card from the website https://afcat.cdac.in and you will also receive an admit card on your registered email ID. If the candidate does not receive his/ her admit card in their registered email ID or is not able to download the same from the mentioned website, he/ she is required to enquire from the AFCAT Query Cell at C-DAC, Pune. (Phone Nos: 020-25503105 or 020- 25503106). E-mail queries may be addressed to afcatcell@cdac.in.'' 

AFCAT Admit Card 2025: Steps to Download 

Step 1: Go to the official AFCAT website at afcat.cdac.in. 

Step 2: Look for the link to 'AFCAT 2025 admit card'. 

Step 3: on the link to access the login page. 

Step 4: Enter your credentials, including ID and password. 

Step 5: Submit your details. 

Step 6: Your AFCAT 2025 admit card will appear on the screen. 

Step 7: Download and keep the AFCAT 2025 admit card saved for future reference. 

AFCAT Exam Pattern 2025 

The exam will include questions from General Awareness, Verbal Ability in English, Numerical Ability, Reasoning, and Military Aptitude Test. It will last for two hours. Registration began on December 2 and ended on December 31, 2024. 

This recruitment aims to fill 336 vacancies across various departments. 

Updated 12:32 IST, January 29th 2025

Recommended

PM Modi, CM Yogi Assures All Help After 30 Feared Injured | LIVE
India News
Pune International Centre Inaugurates New Campus in Pashan
India News
'Global Artists...':PM Modi Lauds Coldplay's Ahmedabad, Mumbai Concerts
Entertainment News
Video Shows Chaos at Maha Kumbh, Huge Rush of Devotees Barging Into Ghat
India News
How Stampede Broke Out at Maha Kumbh on Mauni Amavasya?
India News
US Air Force's Fighter Plane Crashes in Alaska, Video Captures Moment
World News
Gavaskar Questions Virat And Rahul After Star Duo Miss Ranji Games
SportFit
Chandra Grahan 2025: When Is The Next Lunar And Solar Eclipse?
Lifestyle News
HUGE: Court Denies Police Custody For Saif ‘Attacker’ Shariful Islam
Entertainment News
SC Seeks Details of FIRS Against Men for Divorcing Wives Through Triple
World News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: