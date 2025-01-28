AIBE 19 Exam Result 2024 To Be Released Soon at allindiabarexamination.com, Check Details

The Bar Council of India (BCI) is expected to release the results for the All-India Bar Examination (AIBE) XIX 2024 soon. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their scorecards on the official website at allindiabarexamination.com once they are announced. Candidates need to log in with their roll number and password to access the results.

The AIBE 19 exam took place on December 22, 2024. The Bar Council of India (BCI) released the provisional answer keys on December 28, 2024. Candidates were given the opportunity to challenge the answer key if they had objections until January 10, 2025. Currently, candidates are awaiting the final answer keys and results for AIBE 19.

AIBE 19 Exam Result 2024: Steps to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website, allindiabarexamination.com.

Step 2: On the homepage, on the "AIBE 19 Result 2024" link.

Step 3: You will be directed to the login page.

Step 4: Enter your login details (roll number and password).

Step 5: The results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and save the scorecard for future reference.

Step 7: Print a copy of the results for official use.

According to the AIBE 19 qualifying criteria for 2025, general and OBC candidates must achieve a minimum of 45% marks, while SC/ST and PwD candidates need to secure at least 40% marks to qualify.

AIBE 19 comprised 100 questions encompassing 19 legal disciplines, such as constitutional law, the Indian Penal Code (IPC), family law, and intellectual property law.