Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • Education News /
  • AIBE 19 Result 2024, to be Out Soon at allindiabarexamination.com, Check Details Here

Updated 11:03 IST, February 17th 2025

AIBE 19 Result 2024, to be Out Soon at allindiabarexamination.com, Check Details Here

AIBE 19 Result 2024: The AIBE 19 exam took place on December 22 in a single session from 10 am to 1 pm. Check details here.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
×

Share
Representational Image | Image: Unsplash

AIBE 19 Result 2024: The Bar Council of India (BCI) is set to announce the results for the All-India Bar Examination XIX (AIBE 19) soon on its official website, allindiabarexamination.com. Candidates can access the final answer key and download their AIBE 19 scorecards by logging in with their application number and password. 

The AIBE 19 exam took place on December 22 in a single session from 10 am to 1 pm. This three-hour exam evaluates the eligibility of law graduates to practice law in India. AIBE 19 was conducted offline, using pen and paper mode for the eligibility test. 

AIBE 19 Result 2024: Steps to Check  

Step 1: Go to the official website, allindiabarexamination.com. 

Step 2: Navigate to the homepage and on the 'AIBE 19 result' link once it is released. 

Step 3: A new page will open on your screen. 

Step 4: Enter the required credentials and 'submit'. 

Step 5: Your AIBE 19 result will be displayed on the screen. 

Step 6: Review your result, download it, and print a copy for your records. 

AIBE 19 Exam 2024:

Based on past trends, the council plans to release the AIBE 19 results on its official portal in February. The results will include details like the candidate’s name, enrollment number, result status, name of the father or husband, roll number, photograph, signature, qualifying marks, and marks obtained by the candidates. 

The council issued the provisional answer key for AIBE 19 on December 28, and the window to raise objections against it remained open until January 10. 

Published 11:03 IST, February 17th 2025

Recommended

BJP to Hold Party Meeting Today to Choose Next Delhi CM | LIVE
India News
Musk Flaunts Tech Support T-Shirt in His 1st Joint Interview With Trump
World News
I Love Him: Musk-Trump 'Bromance' Hits New High in First Joint Interview
World News
IND Expecting Another Change In CT Squad? BCCI Sparks Speculations
SportFit
Delhi Chief Minister Announcement LIVE: Parvesh Verma or Vijender Gupta?
India News
'Minor Girl Well Aware of 'Bad...': HC Upholds ex-Army Men's Jail Term
India News
Bryan Johnson, Who Complained About India’s Pollution, Now Adds Masala..
Viral News
MP to Get Helipad Every 45 km, Airport Every 150 km - Details Inside
Utility News
Elon Musk Sets Four-Week Deadline to Bring Back Stranded Astronauts
World News
All You Need To Know About Double Pneumonia Pope Francis Is Battling
Health News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: