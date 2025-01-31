AIMA MAT February 2025 Registration Begins At mat.aima.in, Apply Now

The All-India Management Association (AIMA) has started registrations for the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) February 2025 session. The MAT February session exam will be held in both paper-based test (PBT) and computer-based test (CBT) modes. Candidates can fill out the application form by visiting the official website–mat.aima.in

Candidates who have graduated in any discipline are eligible to apply for the aptitude test. Furthermore, final-year students of any graduate courses can also apply. Results are anticipated to be accessible on the MAT official portal by the last week of March 2025.

AIMA MAT February 2025: Application Fee

Candidates opting for either the PBT or CBT mode will need to pay Rs 2100 as their application fee. For those wishing to appear for both modes, the application fee is Rs 3600.

AIMA MAT February 2025: Steps to Register

Step 1: Go to mat.aima.in, the official website.

Step 2: Register yourself on the homepage.

Step 3: Fill out the application form after completing registration.

Step 4: Pay the application fee and submit your form.

Step 5: Print a copy of your application for your records.

Direct Link - to Register for AIMA MAT February 2025