  • News /
  • Education News /
  • APPSC Group 2 Mains Hall Ticket 2025 Released At psc.ap.gov.in, Direct Link to Download

Published 13:10 IST, February 13th 2025

APPSC Group 2 Mains Hall Ticket 2025 Released At psc.ap.gov.in, Direct Link to Download

A total of 897 Group 2 positions will be filled through this recruitment campaign. Check details here.

Reported by: Digital Desk
APPSC Group 2 Mains Hall Ticket 2025 Released | Image: File Photo

The Andhra Pradesh State Public Service Commission (APPSC) has announced that starting today, February 13, 2025, candidates who have qualified for the Group 2 Mains Examination can download their hall tickets. These admit cards are accessible on the official APPSC website at psc.ap.gov.in. 

The exam will be held in two shifts: Paper I from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM and Paper II from 3:00 PM to 5:30 PM, using an offline, objective-type format. Candidates must bring their hall tickets on the exam day. To prevent any last-minute problems, candidates should visit their assigned exam venues ahead of time. 

APPSC Group 2 Mains Hall Ticket 2025: Steps to Download  

Step 1: Go to the APPSC's official website at psc.ap.gov.in. 

Step 2: Look for the "Hall Ticket" or "Download Admit Card" link on the homepage. 

Step 3: on the link specific to the Group 2 Mains Examination 2025. 

Step 4: Provide your registration number, date of birth, or other required credentials as requested. 

Step 5: After entering your details, the “Submit” button to access your hall ticket. 

Step 6: Review all information on the hall ticket, such as your name, exam date, time, and venue. 

Step 7: Download the hall ticket and print it out for your records. Make sure the printout is clear and readable. 

Direct Link to Download - APPSC Group 2 Mains Hall Ticket 2025 

A total of 897 Group 2 positions will be filled through this recruitment campaign. Candidates who pass the main exam will proceed to the Computer Proficiency Test (CPT). 

Updated 13:10 IST, February 13th 2025

