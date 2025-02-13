Published 13:10 IST, February 13th 2025
APPSC Group 2 Mains Hall Ticket 2025 Released At psc.ap.gov.in, Direct Link to Download
A total of 897 Group 2 positions will be filled through this recruitment campaign. Check details here.
- Education News
- 2 min read
The Andhra Pradesh State Public Service Commission (APPSC) has announced that starting today, February 13, 2025, candidates who have qualified for the Group 2 Mains Examination can download their hall tickets. These admit cards are accessible on the official APPSC website at psc.ap.gov.in.
The exam will be held in two shifts: Paper I from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM and Paper II from 3:00 PM to 5:30 PM, using an offline, objective-type format. Candidates must bring their hall tickets on the exam day. To prevent any last-minute problems, candidates should visit their assigned exam venues ahead of time.
APPSC Group 2 Mains Hall Ticket 2025: Steps to Download
Step 1: Go to the APPSC's official website at psc.ap.gov.in.
Step 2: Look for the "Hall Ticket" or "Download Admit Card" link on the homepage.
Step 3: on the link specific to the Group 2 Mains Examination 2025.
Step 4: Provide your registration number, date of birth, or other required credentials as requested.
Step 5: After entering your details, the “Submit” button to access your hall ticket.
Step 6: Review all information on the hall ticket, such as your name, exam date, time, and venue.
Step 7: Download the hall ticket and print it out for your records. Make sure the printout is clear and readable.
Direct Link to Download - APPSC Group 2 Mains Hall Ticket 2025
A total of 897 Group 2 positions will be filled through this recruitment campaign. Candidates who pass the main exam will proceed to the Computer Proficiency Test (CPT).
Updated 13:10 IST, February 13th 2025