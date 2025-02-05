Assam TET Answer Key 2025 Out At madhyamik.assam.gov.in, Direct Link to Download

The Directorate of Secondary Education (DSE), Assam, has published the answer key for the Assam Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2025. Candidates can view and download the Assam TET answer key 2025 from the official website at madhyamik.assam.gov.in.

Candidates who took the exam on January 19th, 2025, can now view the answer key for all six sets of question papers. The answer key will remain accessible for download until February 20th, 2025.

To access the Assam TET answer key, candidates will need their login credentials, which include the application ID and password.

Assam TET Answer Key 2025: Steps to Download

Step 1: Visit the official website of DSE Assam.

Step 2: Navigate to the section titled 'Download Question Booklet and Provisional Answer Key of Paper-I and Paper-II of TET -Cum-Recruitment Test-2024.'

Step 3: on the PDF link provided.

Step 4: Save the Assam TET response sheet to your device.

Direct Link - Assam TET Answer Key 2025

Assam TET Answer Key 2025: Objection

The objection window for the answer key will remain open until February 20. The fee for challenging the Assam TET answer key is Rs 500 per question.

According to the official notice, objections must include proper justification, as any objection without justification will not be considered. A team of subject experts will assess the objections, and if found valid, the fee paid for the challenge will be refunded. Following the objection period, the final Assam TET answer key will be published alongside the results.

Assam TET Exam 2025