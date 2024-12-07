Bihar Board 2025 Exam Dates Announced: Check Class 10, 12 Timetable on BSEB Website

Bihar Board 2025 Exam Dates: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) announced the exam dates for the Class 10 and 12 board exams for 2025. The timetable was released on Saturday by BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore and is now available on the board’s official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Students can download the date sheets for both classes from the website or view them on the official social media handles of BSEB on Twitter and Facebook.

According to the schedule, the Class 12 theoretical exams are set to take place from February 1 to February 15, 2025, while practical exams will be held earlier, from January 10 to January 20.

Class 10 students will write their exams from February 17 to February 25, 2025.

The Bihar School Examination Board is known for being one of the largest education boards in India, catering to millions of students annually.