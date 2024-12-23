Search icon
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 16:46 IST, December 23rd 2024

BREAKING: UP Board Exam 2025 Class 12 Practical Exam Dates Announced. Check

UPMSP has announced the schedule for the UP Board Class 12 practical exams 2025.

Reported by: Digital Desk
BREAKING: UP Board Exam 2025 Class 12 Practical Exam Dates Announced. Check | Image: PTI

UP Board Exam: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has announced the schedule for the UP Board Class 12 practical exams 2025. The exams will be conducted in two phases across various regions of the state.

This is a developing story, more details are awaited…

Updated 16:46 IST, December 23rd 2024

