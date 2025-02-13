Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • Education News /
  • BSE Odisha Class 10 Admit Card 2025 Released At bseodisha.nic.in, Direct Link to Donwload Here

Published 07:30 IST, February 13th 2025

BSE Odisha Class 10 Admit Card 2025 Released At bseodisha.nic.in, Direct Link to Donwload Here

Students cannot access the admit card online themselves. They must visit their schools to receive and review their BSE Odisha matric admit card for 2025.

Reported by: Digital Desk
BSE Odisha Class 10 Admit Card 2025 Released | Image: File Photo

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha has recently issued the admit card for the Class 10 board exam in 2025. Schools can download the BSE Odisha High School Certificate (HSC) admit card from the official website at bseodisha.nic.in. 

To download the BSE Odisha Class 10 admit card for 2025, schools should use their unique school code and password. Students cannot access the admit card online themselves. They must visit their schools to receive and review their BSE matric admit card for 2025. If any details on the admit card are incorrect, students should promptly notify their schools for correction. 

BSE Odisha Class 10 Admit Card 2025: Steps to Download 

Step 1: Go to the homepage and find the 'Latest News' section. 

Step 2: on 'BSE Odisha admit card 2025'. 

Step 3: Enter the required details and the "login" button. 

Step 4: The Odisha Class 10 admit card 2025 will be displayed on the screen. 

Step 5: Download the admit card and distribute it to the students. 

NOTE: Students must bring all necessary documents, including the BSE Odisha Class 10 Admit Card 2025, to gain entry to the exam centre. 

Direct Link To Download - BSE Odisha Class 10 Admit Card 2025 

The Odisha board is scheduled to hold the Class 10 board exams from February 21 to March 6, 2025. These exams will take place in a single session from 9 am to 11 am. To prevent paper leaks, the Odisha education board plans to include distinctive identification features in exam papers such as watermarks, barcodes, and encrypted security numbers. 

Updated 07:30 IST, February 13th 2025

Recommended

'Push Russia to Peace': Zelenskyy After Trump-Putin Negotiations Begin
World News
Singapore Sends 9 Tonnes of Food, Hygiene and Medical Supplies to Gaza
World News
LIVE: PM Modi Touches Down in Washington for High-Stakes Visit
India News
World Radio Day 2025: 'Unlocking the Airwaves' Key Facts About Radio
Education News
Jana Gana Mana in US: American Singer Sings National Anthem | Video
Viral News
PM Modi in US: Here's Why This 2-Day Visit is Important for India
India News
Chhaava BO Estimate Day 1: Film Eyes Twin Records On Opening Day, But...
Entertainment News
PM Modi Expresses Gratitude to Indian Diaspora in US, Shares Photos
Viral News
Nirmala Sitharaman to Table New Income Tax Bill in Lok Sabha Today
India News
Aashram Season 3 Part 2 Teaser Out: Bobby Deol Starrer Returns | WATCH
Entertainment News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: