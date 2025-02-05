Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • Education News /
  • BSEB Revise Dress Code: No Shoes, Socks Allowed in Examination Hall for Class 12 Exams

Published 09:32 IST, February 5th 2025

BSEB Revise Dress Code: No Shoes, Socks Allowed in Examination Hall for Class 12 Exams

The admit cards provided to candidates included similar guidelines. Read for more information here.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Bihar: No Shoes, Socks Allowed in Examination Hall for Class 12 Exams | Image: Unsplash

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has issued updated guidelines for the dress code of Class 12 exam candidates. The new rules forbid students from wearing socks and shoes inside the examination hall. Given the improved weather conditions, BSEB will enforce these regulations for exams taking place from February 6 to 15, 2025. 

The admit cards provided to candidates included similar guidelines. However, considering the state's weather conditions, the Board made adjustments and permitted students to wear socks and shoes in the exam hall from February 1 to 5, 2025. 

BSEB shared a social media post on Twitter stating, "⁠It is hereby notified that in view of the improvement in the weather, it will be strictly prohibited for the candidates to wear shoes and socks in the examination hall for the Intermediate Annual Examination, 2025 to be held from 06.02.2025 to 15.02.2025, otherwise they will not be allowed to enter the examination hall". 

In previous years, the BSEB enforced strict regulations prohibiting students from wearing shoes and socks inside Bihar Board 12th exam halls. However, due to cold weather conditions, the board temporarily relaxed these rules for the Bihar Board Inter exam 2025. 

Following the improvement in weather conditions, the board has reinstated the ban on students wearing shoes and socks in the examination hall. 

Updated 09:32 IST, February 5th 2025

Recommended

Delhi Polls 2025 LIVE: AAP-BJP-Cong, 3-Way Contest for Capital's Throne
Election News
Maha Kumbh 2025: PM Modi Arrives in Prayagraj to Take Holy Dip at Sangam
India News
27 Year Old Man Man Caught With Rs 12.9 Lakh Ganja in Thane, Arrested
India News
BREAKING: Several Noida Schools Evacuated After Getting Bomb Threats
India News
Aero India 2025: When, Where, How To Buy Tickets And More
Lifestyle News
PM Modi to Visit Maha Kumbh, Take Holy Dip at Sangam Today | LIVE
India News
Ed Sheeran Enjoys Champi Ahead Of Chennai Concert, Fans Are Concerned
Entertainment News
PM Modi To Visit Maha Kumbh Mela, To Take Holy Dip At Sangam Today
India News
Could Change History: Netanyahu Backs Trump's Gaza Takeover Plan
World News
'We Will Own It': Donald Trump Announces US Will Take Over Gaza Strip
World News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: