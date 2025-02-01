Budget 2025: FM Sitharaman Announces Major Infrastructure Boost for IITs

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled the eagerly anticipated Union Budget 2025 on February 1, 2025, delivering significant updates for the education sector. The government plans to enhance infrastructure at five Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and will also expand facilities at IIT Patna, as announced by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday.

In her eighth consecutive Union Budget presentation, Sitharaman announced the launch of the 'Bharatiya Bhasha Pushtak' scheme. This initiative aims to provide digital versions of Indian language books for both schools and higher education.

"The total number of students in 23 IITs has increased by 100 per cent from 65,000 to 1.35 lakh in the past 10 years. Additional infrastructure will be created in the five IITs started after 2014 to facilitate education for 6,500 more students. Hostel and other infrastructure capacity at IIT Patna will also be expanded.

The decision to expand IIT Patna precedes the Bihar Assembly elections scheduled later this year.

Additionally, the finance minister revealed plans to offer 10,000 fellowships for technology research at IITs and IISc over the next five years.

"Five national centres of excellence for skilling, leveraging global expertise and partnerships, will be established," she stated. "Additionally, 50,000 Atal Tinkering Labs will be established in government schools over the next five years to foster scientific curiosity among young students."

"In 2023, I announced three centres of excellence in AI for agriculture, sustainable cities, and health. Now, we will establish a Centre of Excellence in AI for education, funded with Rs 500 crore," she added.

Sitharaman also announced plans for broadband connectivity to all government secondary schools and primary healthcare centres in rural areas.