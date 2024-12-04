CBSE Announces Special Exams For Student Athletes, Olympiad Participants in 2025

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct special exams in 2025 for students who are involved in national and international sports events, including recognised Olympiads. This initiative, which began in 2018, aims to help students manage both their studies and extracurricular commitments.

Students can benefit from this provision if their CBSE board exam dates clash with sports events approved by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) or the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The provision also covers the travel days needed to attend these events, ensuring students don't miss out on academic opportunities while pursuing excellence in sports or other competitions.

The policy also applies to students participating in International Olympiads if their exam dates clash with the event schedule.

Recognised Olympiads include those approved by organisations like the Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education (HBCSE), ensuring these students can pursue their academic and competitive goals without compromise.

Eligibility Criteria

Students participating in events recognised by the Sports Authority of India (SAI), the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI), or International Olympiads approved by the Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education (HBCSE) are eligible. The policy also accounts for travel dates required for these competitions.

How to Apply

Students interested in applying for special exams should follow these steps:

Submit a Request: Students need to submit a formal request through their schools, which will gather necessary certificates from recognised bodies such as the Sports Authority of India (SAI), the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), or the Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education (HBCSE).

School Submission: Once the school collects all required documents, they must forward the complete application to CBSE by December 31, 2024.

Rescheduling of Exams: CBSE will reschedule the affected exams within 15 days of the original exam date.

Approval Notification: CBSE’s regional offices will inform the schools about the approval of the application by January 15, 2025.

Key Provisions

Covers: The special exam provision is applicable only to main theory exams and for recognised sports events or travel periods.

Excludes: It does not apply to supplementary exams, practical exams, training camps, or incomplete applications.

Certificates confirming eligibility must be issued by designated nodal officers and uploaded online for verification.

Balancing Sports and Academics

This decision by CBSE aligns with India’s growing emphasis on promoting youth sports. It ensures that students who excel in sports are not disadvantaged during their board exams. The initiative allows these students to pursue their passion for sports without falling behind academically.

By providing this support, CBSE ensures that no student faces academic setbacks due to their commitment to representing the country in sports.