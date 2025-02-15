Search icon
Updated 08:42 IST, February 15th 2025

CBSE Board Exam 2025: DMRC Supports Students with Special Metro Measures, Check Details

CBSE Board Exam 2025: DMRC staff visited schools, engaged with principals, informed them about nearby metro stations and the assistance available for students.

CBSE Board Exams 2025: DMRC Supports Students with Special Metro Measures | Image: Unsplash

CBSE Board Exams 2025: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has implemented measures to assist students appearing for the CBSE Board Examinations for Classes 10th and 12th, scheduled from February 15 to April 4, 2025. Around 3.30 lakh students and numerous school staff members are anticipated to benefit from these initiatives, ensuring a smooth commute on the Delhi Metro. 

DMRC staff visited schools, engaged with principals, and informed them about nearby metro stations and the assistance available for students. 

DMRC has asked schools to display posters with information about the nearest metro station and a QR code for convenient ticket booking, helping students plan their travel. 

Centralised announcements will be broadcast at metro stations for the benefit of all passengers.  

NOTE: A comprehensive list of metro stations closest to examination centres has been uploaded on the DMRC website and official mobile application for convenient access. DMRC encourages students to plan their travel ahead of time and extends best wishes to all candidates for their examinations. 

CBSE

