CBSE Board Exams 2025 Begin Today, Check Exam Day Guidelines, Timings and More

CBSE Board Exams 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education ( CBSE ) has started its 2025 board examinations today, February 15. More than 42 lakh students are expected to take exams at 7,842 examination centres spread across India and 26 international locations. Students nationwide are getting ready for this significant day. Students have been preparing for months, and they need to remain calm and focused on the exam day.

According to CBSE data, 24,12,072 students are taking the Class 10 exams covering 84 subjects, while 17,88,165 students are appearing for the Class 12 exams, which include 120 subjects. This represents a notable increase of 3,14,695 students compared to last year's total of 38,85,542 candidates.

CBSE Board Exams 2025: Timings

According to the official CBSE 2025 date sheet, the CBSE 10th exam 2025 starts with English (Communicative) and English (Language and Literature) and the CBSE 12th Exam 2025 starts with an entrepreneurship paper. The time of the examination is 10:30 AM to 01:30 PM.

CBSE Boards Class 10th and 12th Exams 2025: Exam Guidelines

Arrival Time:

Candidates should arrive at the examination centre at least 25-30 minutes before the scheduled time to avoid last-minute issues.

Prohibited Items:

Candidates must not carry restricted items such as smart watches, mobile phones, or any other electronic gadgets as specified by CBSE. Possession of such devices will result in disqualification from the examination.

Question Paper Guidelines:

Candidates will have 15 minutes to read the question paper. Throughout the examination, only blue or black pens are permitted for writing on the answer sheet.

Stationery Requirements:

Candidates must bring their own stationery to the examination centre as they will not be allowed to borrow any during the exam.

Adherence to Rules:

During the examination, candidates must maintain discipline by staying quiet and focused to ensure a smooth exam process.

CBSE Board Exams 2025: Last-Minute Tips Before Your Exam