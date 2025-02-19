CBSE Plans to Hold Board Exams Twice a Year from 2026 - All You Need to Know

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education ( CBSE ) is set to bring new change in its examination system starting from 2026. The board plans to conduct Class 10 and 12 board exams twice a year, a move aimed at reducing the high-pressure nature of a single annual exam and aligning with the National Education Policy (NEP) 20202.

The New CBSE Board Examination System

Currently, CBSE conducts board exams for Classes 10 and 12 in February-March. However, from 2026, students will have the opportunity to appear for these exams twice a year. The board is considering several options, including a semester system with exams in January-February and March-April, or conducting the second set of exams in June along with supplementary or improvement exams.

Benefits for Students

This reform is designed to create a more supportive learning environment by reducing the stress associated with a single high-stakes test. Students will have multiple attempts to improve their scores, encouraging a focus on conceptual understanding over mugging up things. The new system also aims to accommodate students facing challenges such as exam anxiety or illness, ensuring they have a fair chance to showcase their abilities.

Global Curriculum for Foreign Schools

In addition to the twice-yearly board exams, CBSE will launch a Global Curriculum for 260 foreign-affiliated schools starting from the 2026-2027 academic session. This curriculum will integrate core Indian subjects with international standards, providing Indian students abroad with an education that is globally relevant yet deeply rooted in Indian values.

CBSE's Decision

CBSE's decision to introduce twice-a-year board exams marks a monumental shift in Indian education. These reforms, backed by the NEP 2020, aim to reduce exam stress, improve student performance, and align Indian education with international standards.