CBSE Recruitment 2025: Application Process Ends For 212 Posts Today At cbse.gov.in. Direct Link to Apply

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is closing the registration window today, January 31, 2025, for the recruitment of Superintendent and Junior Assistant positions. Eligible candidates interested in applying for these roles can submit their application forms on CBSE's official website at cbse.gov.in.

Through this recruitment campaign, CBSE intends to fill 212 positions within the organisation. Candidates should be aware that they are required to pay an examination fee when applying for the recruitment drive. Payment can be made using Debit Cards (RuPay/Visa/MasterCard/Maestro), Credit Cards, or Internet Banking.

CBSE Recruitment 2025: Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the Unreserved/OBC/EWS categories need to pay an application fee of Rs 800 for each post. However, SC/ST/PwBD/Ex-Servicemen/Women/Departmental candidates are exempt from paying the application fee.

CBSE Recruitment 2025: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Go to cbse.gov.in, the official CBSE website.

Step 2: Look for the "Online applications for direct recruitment for the post of Superintendent and Junior Assistant" link in the 'Latest@CBSE' section on the homepage.

Step 3: Register by entering your mobile number and email address.

Step 4: Log in to your account and complete the application form.

Step 5: Upload necessary documents such as your photo and signature.

Step 6: Proceed to pay the application fee.

Step 7: After payment, submit the form.

Step 8: Download and print a copy of the application form for your records.

CBSE Recruitment 2025: Selection Process

For the Superintendent post, the selection process involves a two-tier examination followed by a Skill Test, which is qualifying in nature. Candidates will be selected for the Tier-2 written (descriptive) exam based on their scores in the Tier-1 objective (MCQ) type exam. The ratio for selection to Tier-2 will be 1:10.